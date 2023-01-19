Brad Pitt (‘Babylon’) slips into top 5 in our Oscars odds for Best Supporting Actor despite controversy

In the Oscars race for Best Supporting Actor, so far the only certainty has been Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”), who has won everything that isn’t nailed down, including Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards. The rest of the field has fluctuated significantly, and now, as of January 18, Brad Pitt has slipped into the top five in our odds for his performance in “Babylon” in spite of abuse allegations against him. Scroll down to see how the race has taken shape on our graph.

Pitt plays Jack Conrad, a silent film star struggling to adjust to the sound era, and he currently gets 15/1 odds in the category. Just five of the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are betting on him to be nominated, and only four Gold Derby Editors agree, but more than half of the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting last year’s Oscar nominations say he’s getting in, as do almost half of our All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores when you combine the last two years’ nomination results.

He’s still on the bubble, though. As of this writing most Gold Derby pundits agree on the top four contenders: front-runner Quan, and then Brendan Gleeson (“The Banshees of Inisherin”), Paul Dano (“The Fabelmans”), and Barry Keoghan (“Banshees”). It’s that last slot that’s causing us trouble. Pitt now occupies it after receiving an individual Golden Globe nomination and a surprise SAG Award nomination as a member of the “Babylon” ensemble cast.

Before that we were predicting Judd Hirsch (“Fabelmans”) for the fifth spot; he received a Critics Choice and a SAG ensemble nom. Other possibilities include Golden Globe and SAG nominee Eddie Redmayne (“The Good Nurse”), Critics Choice nominee Brian Tyree Henry (“Causeway”), and SAG ensemble nominee Ben Whishaw (“Women Talking”). There has been no clear consensus among awards groups, so there has been no clear consensus among our users either.

The SAG nomination for the “Babylon” cast, though, tells us that industry performers like the film. And Pitt’s own Oscar track record — two wins including one in this category for “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — tells us that academy voters like Pitt in particular. Will he eke out a nom in spite of his off-screen controversy as our odds indicate?

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?