A 9-time Oscar nominee has a surprise cameo in ‘Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves’

Before he hunkers down to prep for the “Maestro” awards campaign, Bradley Cooper has one small thing to get out of the way: a surprise cameo in “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” as a little person.

Roughly halfway through the new fantasy comedy, Cooper appears as a character named Marlamin, the former romantic partner of the heroic Holga (Michelle Rodriguez). The twist is that while Holga is the size of Rodriguez, Marlamin is about the height of an average Hobbit.

Why is Bradley Cooper in “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves”? Credit co-director and co-writer John Frances Daley.

“I co-starred with Bradley on the show ‘Kitchen Confidential’ when I was 19 years old, and we appreciated each other’s careers from afar after that experience,” Daley, a former actor who is most famous for playing a lead role on “Freaks and Geeks,” told The Hollywood Reporter. “So I don’t remember who it was that pitched Bradley, but the second I heard the name, I thought, ‘Oh, let’s go for it.’ So we sent him a copy of the unfinished film and he loved it. So he was ready to jump on board, and it was such an awesome day.”

While Cooper and Rodriguez have admirable chemistry as estranged exes – and even share a heartwarming moment of human connection when they hold hands – Cooper actually shot his portion of the cameo appearance without Rodriguez present.

“It was originally another actor [in that scene],” Rodriguez told Yahoo! Entertainment. “They added [Bradley] after the fact and then told me about it. I was like, ‘What?’”

Rodriguez, however, was down for the appearance from Cooper, a nine-time Oscar nominee. “I like him in real life: I think he’s a cool dude,” she added.

Cooper is expected to be a major Oscar contender this year thanks to Netflix’s “Maestro.” The film, his second as a director following “A Star Is Born,” is an extremely early favorite among awards pundits, and could land Cooper nominations for Best Actor, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay (with Josh Singer), and Best Picture as producer.

“Dungeons & Dragons” is out in theaters now.

