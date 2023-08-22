Ray Richmond: Bradley Cooper has a nose for controversy as Leonard Bernstein in ‘Maestro’

As a Jewish guy with a small-ish nose, I should be good and offended by Bradley Cooper’s suddenly controversial decision to wear a pointy prosthetic schnoz while portraying the legendary Jewish conductor Leonard Bernstein in the forthcoming heavy Oscar-contending biopic “Maestro.” And yet I’m anything but, because it’s clear to me that Cooper and the filmmakers had zero antisemitic intent. That has to count for a lot no matter what some are claiming (i.e. that the nose was an intentional way to belittle Jews in general).

It all exploded last week after Netflix released the official “Maestro” teaser trailer on August 15. (The film will arrive in select theaters on November 22 before becoming available to stream on Netflix starting December 20.) Some people got a good look at Cooper’s very prominent ersatz protrusion and cried foul. There has as far back as I can remember existed the trope that Jewish people had big noses, so portraying a Jew with an exaggerated one in “Maestro” struck many as playing into that negative stereotype. However, no less than the Anti-Defamation League, in a statement to The Washington Post last week, noted, “Throughout history, Jews were often portrayed in antisemitic films and propaganda as evil caricatures with large, hooked noses. This film, which is a biopic on the legendary conductor Leonard Bernstein, is not that.”

Exactly. And the fact that Cooper’s prosthesis seems somewhat less bulbous but certainly pointier than that of the real-life Bernstein (see side-by-side photos above) didn’t seem to bother Bernstein’s children much at all. In a joint statement issued last week, his adult kids Jamie, Alexandra and Nina Bernstein insisted this was all a tempest in a nasal teapot.

“Bradley Cooper included the three of us along every step of his amazing journey as he made his film about our father,” reads their statement. “We were touched to the core to witness the depth of his commitment, his loving embrace of our father’s music, and the sheer openhearted joy he brought to his exploration. It breaks our hearts to see any misrepresentations or misunderstandings of his efforts.”

They also saw Cooper’s nosey decision to be more living homage than negative defacement. “It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose. Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we’re perfectly fine with that. We’re also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well. Any strident complaints around this issue strike us above all as disingenuous attempts to bring a successful person down a notch – a practice we observed all too often perpetrated on our own father.”

The statement of the Bernstein children concludes, “At all times during the making of this film, we could feel the profound respect and yes, the love that Bradley brought to his portrait of Leonard Bernstein and his wife, our mother, Felicia. We feel so fortunate to have had this experience with Bradley, and we can’t wait for the world to see his creation.”

Yes, I’m very much with the Bernstein offspring on this one. It seems insane to imagine that Cooper would have spent the last three years of his life making a movie about Leonard Bernstein because he had this secret Jew-disparaging agenda and intended to humiliate the conductor by wearing a giant nose. Let’s also remember that “Maestro” is produced by Steven Spielberg – arguably the most famous Jew in Hollywood – and that Sarah Silverman (an outspoken critic of so-called “Jewface”) is playing Bernstein’s sister Shirley in the movie.

But let’s pivot away from Nosegate for a moment, because I don’t think the furor is about a facial appendage, anyway. “Jewface” is what Hollywood has taken to calling the practice of casting a non-Jewish actor in a Jewish role. That’s what happened with the casting of Cooper, a gentile, to portray Bernstein. It’s a charge that’s also been leveled at the makers of “Golda,” the feature biopic being released into theaters on Friday that casts non-Jew Helen Mirren as the beloved Israeli Prime Minister Golda Meir.

I wonder if the rationale was in part that a real Jew wouldn’t have needed a fake nose. If so, that’s actually more offensive than the casting itself.

It happens that the “Maestro” debate has also ensnared Carey Mulligan, who plays Bernstein’s half Costa Rican-born wife Felicia Montealegre (raised Catholic but who later converted to Judaism after marrying Bernstein). Mulligan has taken criticism for being part of a “Blackface” scheme because she is in reality neither Jewish nor from Costa Rica. If that sounds ridiculous, it’s because it is. Limiting your pool of acting talent solely to Costa Ricans means a casting agent would have far narrower options in trying to find the perfect performer and chemistry.

First, allow me to dispense with the idea that Jewish people are a single race (they’re not) and “Jewish” is a racial category (it isn’t). It’s an ethnic and religious identity that doesn’t correlate with an ironclad set of facial and hair characteristics. Yes, Jews are supposed to be predominantly brunette and have generally darker skin and often brown eyes, but give me an hour and I could find a dozen with fair skin, blonde hair and blue eyes.

And let’s turn this whole “Jewface” (a grotesque term, quite frankly) argument around for a moment. Jews don’t always play Jews, but they also often play plenty of gentiles. Jewish actors have portrayed Italian mob bosses. They’ve played Nazis. They’ve played Latinos. Are you going to search out a real Nazi to play a Nazi? If so, good luck with that. A real mobster to portray a mobster? Not bloody likely. Yes, ideally you would want to cast a Latino actor in a Latino role, not for reasons of believability but employment. You want to give work to those who need and deserve the work.

I have heard arguments against Korean actors playing Japanese or Chinese characters, and while I understand the issue, I don’t necessarily agree with it and certainly not 100 percent of the time. The idea that you have to be the thing you’re portraying in order to come across as legitimate is to my mind absurd. The profession is called acting, not being, after all. It’s a job centered on pretending to be someone or something else. Why must that end at someone’s ethnicity, or background, or religion, or skin color?

We live in an era where George Washington can be portrayed onstage by a Black man – or a woman. And I enthusiastically applaud that. That’s potentially bestowing roles on a more diverse group of acting talent. To my mind, the tokenism defined by struggling to uncover a precise background fit to play a character is its own hypocrisy. That can include Jews, too. It’s why make-up and prosthetics were created, if necessary. Being transformed into that which you are not in your regular life is something to be celebrated, not denigrated. Inhabiting someone you clearly are not should be seen as an act of inspiration, not deflation.

This brings us back to the Cooper/”Maestro” nose uproar. If Bernstein’s own family doesn’t have a problem with it, neither should anyone else. How can it be insensitive and wrong when it’s an artistic choice made for artistic reasons? Anyone who presumes to know what’s in Cooper’s head and heart besides Cooper isn’t being fair. When I hear “Only Jews should play Jews,” I hear exclusion and stereotyping, not cultural sensitivity – pretty much the opposite of what the intent should be.

And when it comes to noses, well, I say put on whatever makes you feel comfortable when the Panavision starts rolling.

