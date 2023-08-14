Will Bradley Cooper finally break his Oscar curse with ‘Maestro’?

Bradley Cooper has risen from the likable star of “The Hangover” and “Wedding Crashers” to become a nine-time Oscar-nominee. His new movie and second picture as a director, “Maestro,” is sure to add to his nominations tally. This Netflix film follows the complex love story of composer Leonard Bernstein and his wife Felicia Montealegre.

Cooper takes on the title role (and by the looks of the first photo we’ve seen from the film, it is a transformative performance) while Carey Mulligan plays his consort.Just like “A Star is Born,” Cooper also directs, produces, and co-writes — with Josh Singer — the picture, making him a quadruple Oscars threat this year. (the record for most nominations for one person in one year, by the way, is Walt Disney in 1954 with six bids — he also has the record for the most wins by one person in one year with four, also in 1954).

Bear with me here, we’re going to take a run-through his lengthy Oscars history. Cooper landed three Oscar nominations for “A Star is Born”: Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Adapted Screenplay (shared with Eric Roth and Will Fetters). He was snubbed for Best Director that year, despite landing Golden Globe, DGA, Critics Choice, and BAFTA nominations. That was in 2019.

Before that, Cooper was nominated for Best Actor in 2013 (“Silver Linings Playbook”) and 2015 (“American Sniper”) with a Best Supporting Actor bid sandwiched in between in 2014 for “American Hustle.” He’s also amassed three more Best Picture bids as a producer — the first in 2015 for “American Sniper” and then again in 2020 for “Joker” and in 2022 for “Nightmare Alley.” Phew. That’s nine nominations but zero wins, making him more of an Oscars bridesmaid than even poor Glenn Close.

Will he finally win this year?

Firstly, let’s look at Best Picture. This is Cooper’s joint-best category, by the way — he has as many Best Picture bids (three) as he does Best Actor. Currently, our predicted lineup of Best Picture nominees is: “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse,” “Maestro,” “The Zone of Interest,” “The Holdovers,” “Dune: Part Two,” “The Color Purple,” “Barbie,” “Past Lives,” “Oppenheimer,” and “The Killers of the Flower Moon.” So, we think Cooper and “Maestro” will contend, although “Maestro” is on the lower end of our predicted end. Still, that’s one out of four. And, no surprise, either. The academy loves biopics in this category. Recent Best Picture-nominated biopics include “Elvis,” “King Richard,” “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” “Mank,” and “Judas and the Last Messiah.” This is a ripe genre for the academy to pick from.

Next up is Best Director. Cooper has never been nominated in this category; he was snubbed for his directorial debut, “A Star is Born.” The academy has a record of snubbing actor-turned-directors (Ben Affleck for “Argo” being the obvious example). At the moment, we think the Best Director nominees this year will be: Denis Villeneuve (“Dune: Part Two”), Jonathan Glazer (“The Zone of Interest”), Celine Song (“Past Lives”), Christopher Nolan (“Oppenheimer”), and Martin Scorsese (“Killers of the Flower Moon”). At the moment, then we think Cooper will miss out yet again.

Cooper has better odds in Best Actor, though. Currently, we are predicting that he will earn a Best Actor nomination alongside Paul Giamatti (“The Holdovers”), Colman Domingo (“Rustin”), Leonardo DiCaprio (“Killers of the Flower Moon”), and Cillian Murphy (“Oppenheimer”). This would be Cooper’s fourth Best Actor bid and this role looks like a classic Oscar-worthy performance.

Cooper is portraying a real person. It’s a transformative performance. And, presumably, due to the musical nature of the role and the film, Cooper will be learning new skills for the role like he did in “A Star is Born.” That’s a great trifecta of factors that could lead to a bid for Cooper as it has done for many others before him, such as Austin Butler earlier this year for “Elvis,” Rami Malek in 2019 for “Bohemian Rhapsody,” and Joaquin Phoenix in 2006 for “Walk the Line.” That’s two out of four.

And, lastly, is Best Original Screenplay. Cooper co-wrote the script with Singer, who won this category in 2016 with Tom McCarthy for “Spotlight,” which also won Best Picture. Cooper is looking for his first nomination in this category. Currently, we are predicting that “May December,” “Saltburn,” “Anatomy of a Fall,” “The Holdovers,” and “Past Lives” will be nominated in this category. “Maestro” is outside of the top five along with “Air,” which will also be a competitor here. However, this is the sort of nomination that could happen should the academy be really taken with the film. Plus, it feels like Adapted Screenplay is the stronger of the two writing categories this year — “Dune: Part Two,” “Barbie,” “Oppenheimer,” and “Killers of the Flower Moon” are all in that category, so there may be some more wiggle room in Original Screenplay.

For now, however, we are predicting that Cooper will earn just the two nominations (only two Oscar nominations? Awhhh!) for “Maestro” with Best Picture and Best Actor. That’s the same combo he was nominated for with “American Sniper.” That would mean Cooper would be on 11 Oscar nominations. Whether or not he can turn one of those bids into a win remains to be seen. Let’s see how things pan out.

