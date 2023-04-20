Brandon Cottom (‘Survivor 44’ exit interview): ‘They were going for the big fish and tonight they got him’

On Wednesday’s eighth episode of “Survivor 44,” Brandon Cottom was blindsided by the successful use of the Soka birdcage idol. Going into the vote, Brandon felt like the Ratu four were running the game and that he could assemble a unanimous vote against Frannie Marin, but his buddy Danny Massa had other plans. Read on for Brandon’s “Survivor 44” exit interview from the end of the episode.

After Brandon, Jaime Lynn Ruiz and Lauren Harpe secured the elimination of Matt Blankinship, the non-Ratu players realized there was a clear divide in the game between Ratu and Soka fighting for power. That left Yamil “Yam Yam” Arocho, Carolyn Wiger and Carson Garrett in the middle as “the three stooges” of Tika who could play the middle between the two sides. Having saved Yam Yam in the previous vote, Brandon believed that he’d work with Ratu against Soka and that Carolyn would follow suit. With numbers on his side, Brandon felt comfortable enough going to Danny with the plan to oust Frannie in what he’d expect to be unanimous against her.

“Clearly Danny had the idol,” Brandon admitted after being voted out. “It was a great move, I can’t knock him for it.” Despite his friendship with Danny, Brandon did not know for sure that Danny had the idol or that he’d use it to save Frannie. But at the time of the vote, everyone except the Ratu four knew that Danny had the idol and of his intention to use it. At one point there was concern that Yam Yam might use the information of the idol to save Ratu, but he kept the secret and allowed Brandon to go home.

Though Yam Yam let the vote against Brandon go through, he and Carson were among the six votes that still voted against Frannie. Their votes keep up the appearance that the Tika players were working with Ratu so that they might swing back to take a shot at Soka for the next vote. Brandon’s elimination leaves the game in an even split where each of the three original tribes have three players still left in the game. As far as advantages go, Lauren still has an extra vote to use and Carolyn has the birdcage idol from Tika. Jaime believes she has an idol, but it is the fake that was planted at Ratu.

Ultimately, Brandon joins the jury content with how he played the game and understanding of the move that was made. “I’m not leaving here with any regrets. I left no stone unturned,” Brandon reflected. “I did everything that I felt that I could to make myself proceed farther in this game. I played as hard as I could and tried to swing as many relationships as I could, but in the end it’s ‘Survivor’ and sometimes you get caught. They were going for the big fish and tonight they got him.”

