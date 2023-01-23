Brendan Fraser, makeup/hairstyling team for ‘The Whale’ look to continue winning Oscar trend

It’s happened five times in the last 11 years (including three years in a row) that an acting winner has has also carried along the hair/makeup team for triumphs at the Academy Awards, a trend that Brendan Fraser and the makeup/prosthetics team from “The Whale” (headed by Judy Chin) hope to continue this year. To be sure, the transformation of Fraser into a 600-pound man proved a visually stunning on-camera masterwork, and it would surprise few if the actor and the team in charge of his radically altered appearance were both to be honored with Oscar hardware.

Most recently, Jessica Chastain won the lead actress prize for “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” at last year’s Oscars, while the makeup/hairstyling trophy went to that film’s Stephanie Ingram, Linda Dowds and Justin Raleigh for helping transform Chastain into Tammy Faye Bakker.

Here are the other four most recent twin (and in one case triplet) Oscar victors:

2018: “Darkest Hour” – Gary Oldman won for lead actor, Kazu Hiro , David Malinowski and Lucy Sibbick for hair and makeup in turning Oldman into former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill .

“Darkest Hour” – won for lead actor, , and for hair and makeup in turning Oldman into former British Prime Minister . 2014: “Dallas Buyers Club” – Matthew McConaughey won for lead actor, Jared Leto for supporting actor and Adruitha Lee and Robin Mathews for hair and makeup.-

“Dallas Buyers Club” – won for lead actor, for supporting actor and and for hair and makeup.- 2013: “Les Miserables” – Anne Hathaway took the hardware for supporting actress and Lisa Westcott and Julie Dartnell for hair and makeup.

“Les Miserables” – took the hardware for supporting actress and and for hair and makeup. 2012: “The Iron Lady” – Meryl Streep won for lead actress and Mark Coulier and J. Roy Helland won for makeup, transforming Streep into former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

There were also four other occasions between 1985 and 2008 when the actor/makeup combo proved a winning one at the Academy Awards. The first, in ’85, found F. Murray Abraham earning the lead actor statuette for “Amadeus” while the film’s makeup team headed by Paul LeBlanc and Dick Smith also won. The next time the combo proved victorious was in 1990 when Jessica Tandy won for “Driving Miss Daisy” and artists Manilo Rocchetti, Lynn Barber and Kevin Haney were honored for their makeup on the same movie.

The last pair:

1995: “Ed Wood” – Martin Landau earned the supporting actor gold while the makeup team of Rick Baker, Ve Neill and Yolanda Toussieng were honored with statues as well.

“Ed Wood” – earned the supporting actor gold while the makeup team of and were honored with statues as well. 2008: “La Vie en Rose” – Marion Coutillard won for lead actress while Didier Lavergne and Jan Archibald were bestowed the makeup Oscar.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions