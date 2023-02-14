5 reasons why Brendan Fraser (‘The Whale’) will win the Best Actor Oscar

Brendan Fraser is Gold Derby’s odds-on favorite to win the Best Actor Oscar this year for his acclaimed performance as Charlie in A24’s “The Whale,” directed by Darren Aronofsky. The award-winning drama, which tells of a reclusive, obese English teacher trying to reconnect with his teenage daughter (Sadie Sink), allows Fraser to shine in a complex, emotionally demanding role. The film earned Fraser nominations at the Golden Globes, SAG Awards, BAFTAs and Oscars, and last month he won the Critics Choice Award for Best Actor. His performance has been celebrated by many critics, including Eric Eisenberg, who says in CinemaBlend, “[Brendan Fraser is] an enchanting performer […] the actor serves as a powerful, bright light in a dark pool of despair.” Fraser does have significant competition at the Oscars, with Austin Butler in “Elvis” and Colin Farrell in “The Banshees of Inisherin” both having won Best Actor trophies at the Golden Globes. So why do I believe Fraser will win the Academy Award? Here are my Top 5 reasons.

1. He has the best narrative of the Best Actor nominees.

Butler gives an outstanding performance in “Elvis,” and actors who play real-life figures can often win — think Rami Malek for “Bohemian Rhapsody.” Farrell could also win since he’s done great work for decades and hasn’t been recognized with many awards until now. However, the Academy loves to reward a strong, heart-warming narrative, and one that often works well is a beloved actor who went away for a long while and returned in glorious form. We have it twice this year with both Fraser and Ke Huy Quan (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). Fraser was an A-list actor in the 1990s and 2000s, but his star status wrongfully faded in the last few years after accusing the then-President of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association of sexually assaulting him. But his return to form in “The Whale” shows how great of an actor he can be, and he’s finally, rightfully, being embraced once again. As Peter Gray says in The AU Review, “It’s an absolute triumph of a performance from Fraser.”

2. It’s the showiest, most dramatic role in the category.

And that kind of emotional resonance often wins someone an Oscar. Think Forest Whitaker in “The Last King of Scotland” or Daniel-Day Lewis in “There Will Be Blood” — these Oscar-winning Best Actor performances are big, bold and theatrical. Comparatively, Farrell gives a quiet, interior performance that doesn’t have a lot of big acting moments with tears or shouting. The only other turn in this category that’s at least somewhat showy is Butler, but there’s not a lot of tears shed or too much raising of his voice. Fraser, on the other hand, gets one scene after another in “The Whale” that showcases the kind of dazzling, showy performance many Academy voters go for. As Dulcie Pearce writes in The Sun, “It’s Fraser who is the outright star of this masterful film, giving such a powerful performance that it will leave even the hardest heart broken.”

3. Eye-popping physical transformation.

Fraser transforms in “The Whale” on the physical side, too, which always helps an actor’s chances on Oscar night. If he looked exactly like himself, I’m not sure if he would’ve gotten as much love this awards season. A strong reason why he’s doing so well at award shows and is the most likely Best Actor contender to win the Oscar is the intense physical transformation he undergoes to become a man weighing 600 pounds, and how his performance always resonates underneath the prosthetics. The Academy adores physical transformations — think Gary Oldman in “The Darkest Hour” and Matthew McConaughey in “Dallas Buyers Club” — and many will see Fraser’s performance as a major challenge he ultimately succeeded in.

4. The Darren Aronofsky bump.

Another reason Fraser has a good chance at picking up his first gold trophy is that actors in films directed by Aronofsky often do well during awards season, including Natalie Portman, who won the Best Actress Oscar in 2011 for her performance in Aronofsky’s “Black Swan.” In addition, Ellen Burstyn received an Oscar nomination for Best Actress in 2001 for “Requiem for a Dream” and Mickey Rourke was nominated for the Best Actor Oscar in 2009 for “The Wrestler,” both films also directed by Aronofsky. Fraser has a better chance than Rourke this season because there’s not an established movie star in the Best Actor category like Sean Penn with previous Oscar noms and a physically transformative performance. In fact, all five of this year’s leading male nominees are first-timers.

5. Critics Choice Awards speech.

The final reason Fraser will win the Best Actor Oscar is due to the emotional speech he gave at the Critics Choice Awards in January. The speech was emotional and heartfelt, and the ending of it caused many in the room to give him a standing ovation, Fraser saying through his tears, “If you […] in any way struggle with obesity, or you just feel like you’re in a dark sea, I want you to know that if you can have the strength to just get to your feet and go to the light, good things will happen.” Because of these five reasons, Fraser is going to win the Best Actor Oscar next month for his performance in “The Whale.” As Peter Travers says in ABC News, “Brendan Fraser is on the march to Oscar. That’s how astonishing he is.” I couldn’t have said it better myself.

