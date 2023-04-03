Will Brett Goldstein be the next Jeremy Piven at the Emmys?

Roy Kent is here, there and every-f—ing-where, and Brett Goldstein can be all over the Emmy annals soon. The “Ted Lasso” star is gunning for a rare three-peat in Best Comedy Supporting Actor, which has not been accomplished since Jeremy Piven did it 15 years ago.

With 5/1 odds, Goldstein is currently in second place behind “Abbott Elementary’s” Tyler James Williams (9/2), who’s coming off of a Golden Globe win in January. The only time the pair had ever faced off was at last year’s Emmys, which saw Goldstein pick up his second straight statuette.

But don’t be surprised if Goldstein starts inching upward as the third season of “Ted Lasso,” which premiered March 15, rolls out. Roy has been a fan favorite from the jump and Goldstein, who overcame a four-way vote-split in 2021, already has had lots of material to work with as Roy deals with his and Keeley’s (Juno Temple) breakup. Plus, if this is indeed the last season of the two-time reigning Best Comedy Series winner, don’t underestimate how that might impact voters even though Goldstein has already won twice.

Piven was the last person to three-peat in comedy supporting actor, winning for playing another foul-mouthed fan fave, Ari Gold, on “Entourage” from 2006-08. That came 20 years after John Larroquette prevailed four years in a row from 1985-88 for “Night Court” before he famously withdrew himself from consideration (he’s now back in Emmy contention in lead for the “Night Court” revival). Two other men have taken home at least three consecutive awards, but they occurred prior to the establishment of genre-specific acting categories: Art Carney (“The Jackie Gleason Show,” 1954-55; “The Honeymooners,” 1956) and Don Knotts (“The Andy Griffith Show,” 1961-63). Knotts holds the record with five wins total.

There have been people who’ve won the category more than once since Piven, like “Modern Family’s Eric Stonestreet (2010, 2012) and Ty Burrell (2011, 2014) and “Veep’s” Tony Hale (2013, 2015), but none of them won consecutively for a chance at a hat trick until Goldstein. If Goldstein wins, he’ll also be one of six men to own three statuettes alongside Piven, Carney, Ed Asner (“The Mary Tyler Moore Show”), Brad Garrett (“Everybody Loves Raymond”) and Michael Richards (“Seinfeld”).

Rounding out the top eight in the odds are 2018 champ Henry Winkler (who beat Williams at the Critics Choice Awards), his “Barry” co-star Anthony Carrigan, “Ted Lasso’s” Nick Mohammed, 2019 winner Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Harrison Ford (“Shrinking,” which is co-created by Goldstein) and Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”).

