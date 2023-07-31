Brett Goldstein (‘Ted Lasso’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Brett Goldstein is entering the “Ted Lasso” episode “La Locker Room Aux Follies” as his 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Supporting Actor. This entry streamed on May 10, 2023 and is the ninth episode of the Apple TV+ show’s third season.

In this installment, Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) asks Goldstein’s character Roy Kent to run a press conference when Ted (Jason Sudeikis) is unavailable. After Roy misses the press conference, she angrily calls him to her office, telling him that he needs to stop doing only things that are easy for him. Later, Roy finally gives a press conference, using an anecdote from his past to explain that while Richmond does not condone Isaac’s (Kola Bokinni) actions in a recent game, Isaac still has his love, as one cannot always know what others are going through.

This year marks the third career Emmy nomination for Goldstein, who has won this category the past two years for playing Roy in “Ted Lasso.” For this 2023 Emmy contest, he is competing against Anthony Carrigan (“Barry”), Phil Dunster (“Ted Lasso”), James Marsden (“Jury Duty”), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (“The Bear”), Tyler James Williams (“Abbott Elementary”) and Henry Winkler (“Barry”).

“Ted Lasso” received 21 total 2023 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Comedy Series. For a complete list of all acting episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

