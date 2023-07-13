Brian Cox: ‘I don’t think social media helps’

Freshly minted 2023 Emmy Award nominee Brian Cox is once again speaking out against social media and the pile-ons and groupthink associated with online culture.

In an interview with Piers Morgan posted this week, the “Succession” star was asked, “Are things worse now or is our perception of life worse because of things like social media inflaming everything?”

“I don’t think social media helps. It hinders, not helps,” Cox, a three-time Emmy Award nominee for playing Logan Roy on the HBO series, responded. “I think it points out too readily inadequacies.”

He then added, “And the whole ‘woke’ – we’ve talked about this before, the whole woke culture is truly awful.”

"Succession" star Brian Cox: "The whole woke culture is truly awful." Piers Morgan: "And the shaming culture." Cox: "I don't know where it comes from. Who are the arbiters of this shaming? … It turns out it's usually a bunch of millennials." pic.twitter.com/4r4jUtplxh — The Recount (@therecount) July 12, 2023

Last year, while speaking to Morgan, Cox was asked about the “cancel-culture mentality” prevalent on social media platforms.

“It’s a kind of modern-day McCarthyism, really,” Cox said at the time. “It’s a kind of raid on people’s sensibilities in order to reduce them and make them… I don’t know, there is so much hypocrisy involved with the whole thing.”

He added, “I find the whole thing completely hypocritical. I am not religious but there is a thing in the bible where it says, ‘Let he or she without sin cast the first stone’ and there seems to be a lot of casting of stones. And it is like a virus.”

During that interview, Morgan suggested the culture had veered toward fascism, something with which Cox readily agreed. “It is total fascism. You are absolutely right,” he said to the host. “It is hypocrisy again. The hypocritical notion of ‘I am being liberal’ but actually you are being fascist and people should just stop it and behave themselves.”

Speaking now, Cox said he wasn’t sure why the culture had shifted, but he pointed at those under 40 as the chief culprits.

“I don’t know where it comes from. Who are the arbiters of this shaming? And it’s very hard to pin them down, and, it turns out, it’s usually a bunch of millennials,” Cox said. “I suppose in a way they’re probably saying, ‘Well you’ve all screwed it up so we may as well do something about it.’ But it’s from the wrong principle. It comes from the wrong place.”

Cox was one of 14 actors nominated for the final season of “Succession.” In Best Drama Actor, he’ll compete with his two onscreen sons, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong, as well as Bob Odenkirk, Pedro Pascal, and Jeff Bridges. With three actors in the Best Drama Actor category, “Succession” made Emmys history.

