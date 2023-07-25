Brian Cox (‘Succession’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Brian Cox is entering the “Succession” episode “Rehearsal” as his 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Drama Actor. “Rehearsal” aired on April 2, 2023, and is the second episode of the HBO drama’s fourth and final season.

In “Rehearsal,” after Shiv (Sarah Snook) discovers that Tom (Matthew Macfadyen) is following Logan’s (Brian Cox) playbook, she, Kendall (Jeremy Strong) and Roman (Kieran Culkin) consider backing Sandi (Hope Davis) and Stewy’s (Arian Moayed) aggressive play on the Matsson deal. Meanwhile, Logan gives an impromptu pep talk to the ATN newsroom…and outsources a tricky conversation with Kerry (Zoe Winters). Later, Connor (Alan Ruck) tries to make the most of his rehearsal dinner when Willa (Justine Lupe) goes AWOL. The episode was written by Tony Roche and Susan Soon He Stanton and directed by Becky Martin.

This year marks the third Emmy nomination in the Best Drama Actor category that Cox has received for “Succession.” He is yet to win for the role, though he did win a Movie/Miniseries Supporting Actor Emmy in 2001 for “Nuremberg.” He has five Emmy nods in all. For this 2023 contest, Cox is competing against his “Succession” castmates Culkin and Strong as well as Jeff Bridges (“The Old Man”), Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) and Pedro Pascal (“The Last of Us”).



“Succession” received a chart-topping 27 Emmy nominations this year, including Best Drama Series, along with bids for 14 of its acting regulars/guest performers, three directing nods and a writing nomination. The series has earned 55 Emmy nominations all told in its four seasons and won 13 to date.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

