Brothers Brian and Domhnall Gleeson could follow in their father’s footsteps with Emmy nominations

It’s been a good awards season so far for the Gleeson clan. The Irish acting family made strong impacts on the big and small screens. Now brothers Domhnall Gleeson and Brian Gleeson could both be Emmy nominees for their performances in “The Patient” and “Bad Sisters,” respectively.

Patriarch Brendan Gleeson has long been an admired character actor. He only just received his first Oscar nomination this year — Best Supporting Actor for “The Banshees of Inisherin” — but his awards resume goes back further than that. For instance, he received industry plaudits for playing Winston Churchill in the telefilm “Into the Storm” (2009), for which he won an Emmy and earned a BAFTA nomination. In all he has received two Emmy nominations, three BAFTA bids, and two Screen Actors Guild noms in addition to his aforementioned Oscar citation.

Now two sons could follow in his Emmy footsteps in the same year. Domhnall has had the higher-profile career thanks to roles in “Harry Potter” and “Star Wars,” among other projects. In “The Patient” he plays the title character, Sam Fortner, a serial killer who kidnaps a psychotherapist to try to curb his homicidal urges. The performance has already earned him Critics Choice and Golden Globe nominations for Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor, and now he ranks third in our Emmy predictions behind another serial killer, Paul Walter Hauser (“Black Bird”), and a serial killer’s dad, Richard Jenkins (“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”).

Brian Gleeson may have more of an uphill battle in the race for Best Drama Supporting Actor, if only because he faces internal competition from his own “Bad Sisters” co-stars Claes Bang and Daryl McCormack. He plays Tom Claffin, a beleaguered insurance agent fighting to save his family’s business as he awaits the birth of his first child. The performance earned Gleeson a nom at the Irish Film and Television Awards, and the series has also been cited at the Critics Choice, BAFTA, and Writers Guild Awards. It’s on Apple TV+, the home of “Ted Lasso” and “The Morning Show,” so there’s a good chance it’s on the TV academy’s radar.

Do you think one or both Gleeson sons will make the cut at this year’s Emmys?

