‘Bridgerton’ spinoff ‘Queen Charlotte’ gets premiere date and trailer [Watch]

Make sure your bodice is ready to be ripped because we’re heading back to the Regency era. “Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story,” a limited series spinoff prequel to the hit period romance drama, premieres Thursday, May 4, Netflix announced Tuesday during a virtual “Bridgerton” fan event. The streaming service also dropped a teaser trailer and some first-look photos of the Shondaland event series.

“Queen Charlotte” flashes back to tell a tale about the titular monarch when she was the Bridgerton siblings’ age and ascending to power. On “Bridgerton,” she’s a middle-aged woman (played by Golda Rosheuvel) whose husband, the rarely seen King George III, is in failing health. On “Queen Charlotte,” she’s played by “Line of Duty” actress India Amarteifio, and her marriage to George (“The Sandman”’s Corey Mylchreest) is new and exciting. Their love story brought about a great societal shift that led to the world of the Ton in which the “Bridgerton” characters live.

The six-episode limited series was created by Shonda Rhimes herself, who serves as writer and showrunner. It’s her second Netflix limited series, after last year’s “Inventing Anna.” Rhimes is also writing a Queen Charlotte novel with “Bridgerton” novel series author Julia Quinn that will be released in tandem with the show. Shondaland veteran Tom Verica directs and executive produces. Shondaland’s Betsy Beers is also an executive producer.

In addition to Amarteifio, Rosheuvel, and Mylchreest, the cast includes “Bridgerton” regulars Adjoa Andoh and Ruth Gemmell, who are reprising their roles as Lady Danbury and Lady Violet Bridgerton, respectively. New cast members include “Game of Thrones” star Michelle Fairley as Princess Augusta and newcomer Arsema Thomas as young Lady Danbury. Additional cast includes Sam Clemmett as young Brimsley, Freddie Dennis as Reynolds, Richard Cunningham as Lord Bute, Tunji Kasim as Adolphus, Rob Maloney as the Royal Doctor, and Cyril Nri as Lord Danbury.

The first two seasons of “Bridgerton” are available to stream on Netflix now. Season 3 is currently in production for a projected late 2023 premiere date. The show has already been renewed for Season 4.

