Are we underestimating Bridget Everett (‘Somebody Somewhere’) at the Emmys?

“Are we sleeping on Bridget Everett? There seems to be a really grassroots campaign around her — so many think pieces lol. But I am wondering if we could see a surprise nomination,” wonders Gold Derby user Bridgian in our forums discussing the Emmy comedy races. Everett is the star of “Somebody Somewhere,” about a woman from Kansas who feels out of place in her hometown. And she could be a dark horse contender for Best Comedy Actress. Join the discussion here in our forums.

“Somebody” has critics on its side. Both season one and season two were rated 100% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes. Matthew Gilbert (Boston Globe) says, “Bridget Everett successfully brought her magnetism and charm to series TV.” Michael Savio (Paste) says Everett’s character is “fully inhabited” and “played breathtakingly.” And Kimber Myers (The Playlist) says Everett “dives deeper into Sam’s emotional insecurities and vulnerability.”

The series also has the benefit of airing after established Emmy faves “Succession” and “Barry” on Sunday nights on HBO, perhaps giving it greater visibility. And it has already been an awards contender. Everett earned nominations at the Independent Spirit Awards, the Gotham Awards, and the Television Critics Association Awards for season one. Indeed, forum poster wolfali argues, “She has the passion, HBO has been actively campaigning for the show and it was reported that the ratings for the season two premiere were up substantially from last year as a result of airing opposite ‘Barry’ and ‘Succession.'”

Kat_ebbs is on the fence about whether Everett will earn a nomination: “I don’t have her, but I don’t think she’s a silly pick. She’s the type of person who would likely do better on a limited ballot,” which the Emmys are instituting in 2023 after years where voters could check off as many names as they wanted, possibly benefitting popular shows with big casts (like “Succession,” “The White Lotus”) and crowding out worthy performers on more under-the-radar programs.

Akyanks reveals, “I recently threw Everett into my sixth slot. I think the limited ballot and airing after ‘Succession’ and ‘Barry’ are gonna help her.” Do you agree?

