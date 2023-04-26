‘Britain’s Got Talent’: All Judges And Hosts

The worldwide “Got Talent” TV franchise began with “America’s Got Talent” in June 2006, but “Britain’s Got Talent” was actually supposed to be the flagship series. Development issues led to its launch being pushed to June 2007, but it was quickly embraced by UK viewers who knew of the similar shows in eight other countries at that point. For 16 seasons, a group of judges have chosen the best auditioners to move forward to the point of receiving public votes, with a few individuals having sat on the panel from the start. Scroll through our photo gallery to see and learn about all of the regular “Britain’s Got Talent” judges and hosts throughout the years.

The bulk of a “BGT” judge’s work occurs during the earlier part of a given season as they parse through the year’s talented and not-so-talented hopefuls to build the semifinal lineups. They also verbally praise or critique acts whenever necessary. Since 2014, they and the hosts have each been allowed one use of the Golden Buzzer, which automatically sends an act to the semifinal round. Their votes still matter during the second round, as they are responsible for advancing one act from each semifinalist group.

Although the judges do not vote during the finals, they can negatively buzz any performance they want to see end, just as in every other stage. Since 2013, each season’s viewer-voted champion has received a £250,000 cash prize and a chance to showcase their talent during the annual Royal Variety Performance.

