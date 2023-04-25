‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Winners List

In the spring of 2007, the United Kingdom joined eight other countries in launching its own talent search TV program entitled “Britain’s Got Talent.” Except for a COVID-19 pandemic-induced break in 2021, a new season of the series has aired every year since, with the last having concluded with comedian Axel Blake’s victory in June 2022. Blake is the 15th performer to take the BGT crown. Scroll through our photo gallery to see and learn about him and all of the winners who came before him.

Since its inception, “Britain’s Got Talent” has been hosted by comedians Ant & Dec and judged by Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden. Alesha Dixon began her hosting tenure in 2012, while Bruno Tonioli just started in 2023. The first champion, opera singer Paul Potts, defeated 23 other semifinalists, with six-year-old vocalist Connie Talbot coming in second.

In order to win, a BGT contestant must first successfully audition in front of the judges and then be chosen as being worthy of a spot in the semifinals. Since 2014, some have been able to bypass the second step by receiving a Golden Buzzer from a judge or the hosts. They must then receive enough viewer or judge votes to advance through the semifinal round to the finals. Only the public vote matters in the last stage, and the one who gets the most support wins a £250,000 cash prize and a chance to showcase their talent during the annual Royal Variety Performance.

