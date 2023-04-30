‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Winners Ranked

Thousands of people have auditioned for “Britain’s Got Talent” over the years, but only 15 acts have had what it takes to pull off wins. From initial champ Paul Potts to latest victor Axel Blake, a varied range of performers have impressed BGT viewers and judges enough to have their amateur artistry deemed the best of the year. Of course, all were worthy of their success, but some acts are naturally more outstanding than others. Check out our photo gallery to see our ranking of these 15 winners from worst to best.

“Britain’s Got Talent” aired its first season in June 2007. Aside from a delay in 2020 and a pause in 2021, the show has been a spring tradition that attracts millions of UK viewers and even often receives international attention. Since the beginning, it has been hosted by comedians Ant & Dec and judged by Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden. Judge Alesha Dixon has been on the panel since 2012, while Bruno Tonioli joined in 2023.

In order to win, a BGT contestant must first successfully audition for the judges, who later decide whether they are worthy of a spot in the semifinals. If they receive a Golden Buzzer from a judge or host during their audition, they automatically advance. They must then receive enough viewer or judge votes after their semifinal performance to make it to the finals. They must then depend solely on the public vote to secure a £250,000 cash prize and a chance to showcase their talent during the annual Royal Variety Performance.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions