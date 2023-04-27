‘Britain’s Got Talent’ Winners: Where Are They Now

By now, “Britain’s Got Talent” viewers know that a winner of the show receives a £250,000 cash prize and a spot in the annual Royal Variety Performance. But, unless they have remained devoted fans of the performers, many may not be aware of where they went next or where some of them have been for the last decade or more. We know you’re curious about them, so why not check out our photo gallery of “Britain’s Got Talent” winners and where are they now. You’ll get the scoop on what all 15 winners have been up to since being crowned BGT champs.

A new season of “Britain’s Got Talent” has aired every spring since 2007, with the exception of a pandemic-induced pause in 2021. Axel Blake entered the winners’ club most recently in June 2022 and thus has the shortest post-win resume. Some have years and years worth of entertainment accomplishments to speak of, while a few have totally stepped away from public life.

To win BGT, a contestant first has to win the support of a majority of judges during their audition and then later be selected as a semifinalist. Since 2014, some have been able to bypass the second step by receiving a Golden Buzzer from a judge or the hosts. They must then earn enough viewer or judge votes to advance to the finals, where a public vote determines the recipient of the grand prize.