2023 Broadway spring season preview of musicals includes revivals of ‘Sweeney Todd,’ ‘Parade’ and more

We’re now about halfway through the 2022-2023 Broadway season, and there are currently seven productions of musicals (three new, four revivals) set to open this spring. Could we be seeing any of them contend at this year’s Tony Awards? Below, find the plot description of each musical as well as the awards history of its author, cast, creative team, and the opening and (where applicable) closing dates.

“Bad Cinderella” (previews begin February 17; opens March 23)

In this loose adaptation of the classic fairy tale, the fields are idyllic, the prince is charming, and the townsfolk are ravishing in the beautiful kingdom of Belleville. One stubborn peasant stands in the way of absolute perfection: Cinderella. To those in Belleville, the damsel is the distress.

This musical features a book by Oscar winner Emerald Fennell (“Promising Young Woman,” 2020), music by six-time Tony winner Andrew Lloyd Webber, and lyrics by Tony winner David Zippel (“City of Angels,” 1990). The production previously premiered in London’s West End back in 2021. The cast includes Lindy Genao, three-time Tony nominee Carolee Carmello (“Parade,” 1999; “Lestat,” 2006; “Scandalous,” 2013), Grace McLean, Jordan Dobson, Morgan Higgins, Sami Gayle, and Christina Acosta Robinson. It is directed by Outer Critics Circle Award nominee Laurence Connor (“Les Misérables,” 2014).

“Sweeney Todd” (previews begin February 26; opens March 26)

In the third Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim and Hugh Wheeler’s 1979 classic, Benjamin Barker is a barber in Victorian London who 15 years ago was thrown out of the country by the corrupt Judge Turpin. Now going by Sweeney Todd, Benjamin returns to London and sets up shop in his old flat above the pie shop of Mrs. Lovett, awaiting the day he can exact razor-edged revenge on the Judge.

The original production directed by Hal Prince starring Len Cariou and Angela Lansbury won eight Tony Awards (including Best Musical). This production stars Tony nominee Josh Groban (“Natasha, Pierre, and the Great Comet of 1812,” 2017), Tony winner Annaleigh Ashford (“You Can’t Take It With You,” 2015), Jamie Jackson (“Doctor Zhivago,” 2015), Jordan Fisher, SAG winner Gatan Matarazzo (“Stranger Things,” 2017), John Rapson, Maria Bilbao, Nicholas Christopher (“Miss Saigon,” 2017), and Tony winner Ruthie Ann Miles (“The King and I,” 2015). It is directed by Tony winner Thomas Kail (“Hamilton,” 2016).

“Dancin’” (previews begin March 2; opens March 19)

This first Broadway revival of Bob Fosse’s 1978 revue is the director/choreographer’s full-throated, full-bodied celebration of the art form he loved. This show is full of his warmth, emotion, color, and influential style rarely seen in modern interpretations of his work.

The original production directed and choreographed by Fosse received seven Tony Award nominations (including Best Musical). The new cast includes Yeman Brown, Peter John Chursin, Dylis Croman, Tony D’Alelio, Jovan Dansberry, Karli Dinardo, Aydin Eyikan, Manuel Herrera, Gabriel Hyman, Kolton Krouse, Mattie Love, Krystal Mackie, Yanira Marin, Nando Morland, Khori Michelle Petinaud, Ida Saki, Ron Todorowski, and Neka Zang. It is directed by Tony-winning choreographer Wayne Cilento (“The Who’s Tommy,” 1993), who was also in the original Broadway cast.

“Shucked” (previews begin March 8; opens April 4)

This original musical with a book by Tony winner Robert Horn (“Tootsie,” 2019) and score by Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally tells an audacious farm-to-fable tale about the one thing Americans everywhere can’t get enough of: corn.

The cast includes John Behlmann (“Tootsie,” 2019), Kevin Cahoon (“The Wedding Singer,” 2006), Andrew Durand (“Head Over Heels,” 2018), Caroline Innerbichler, Ashley D. Kelley, and Grammy nominee Alex Newell (“Once on This Island,” 2018 ). The production is directed by three-time Tony winner Jack O’Brien (“Hairspray,” 2003; “Henry IV,” 2004; “The Coast of Utopia,” 2007).

“Camelot” (previews begin March 9; opens April 13)

This fourth Broadway revival of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe’s 1960 classic follows an idealistic young King Arthur as he hopes to create a kingdom built on honor and dignity, embodied by his Knights of The Round Table. His Ideals, however, are tested when his queen, Guenevere, falls in love with Sir Lancelot, and the fate of the kingdom hangs in the balance.

The original production starring Richard Burton, Julie Andrews, and Robert Goulet won four Tony Awards despite not even being nominated for Best Musical. This revival presented by Lincoln Center Theater features a new book written by Oscar winner Aaron Sorkin (“The Social Network,” 2010). The cast includes Tony winner Andrew Burnap (“The Inheritance,” 2021), Tony nominee Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton,” 2016), and Jordan Donica (“My Fair Lady,” 2018). It is directed by Tony winner Bartlett Sher (“South Pacific,” 2008).

“Parade” (opens March 16; closes August 6)

In the first Broadway revival of Alfred Uhry and Jason Robert Brown‘s 1998 biographical musical, Leo Frank, a Brooklyn-raised Jew living in Georgia in 1913, is tried for the murder of 13-year-old Mary Phagan, who worked at his factory. Already guilty in the eyes of everyone around him, his fate is sealed by a sensationalist publisher and a janitor’s false testimony. His only defenders are a governor with a conscience and, eventually, his Southern wife who finds the strength and love to become his greatest champion.

The original production directed by Hal Prince earned nine Tony nominations (including Best Musical), winning two for book and score. This revival is coming in following a successful run at New York City Center last fall. The cast includes Tony winner Ben Platt (“Dear Evan Hansen,” 2017) and Micaela Diamond (“The Cher Show,” 2018). It is directed by two-time Tony nominee Michael Arden (“Spring Awakening,” 2016; “Once on This Island,” 2018).

“New York, New York” (previews begin March 24; opens April 26)

This loose stage adaptation of Martin Scorsese’s 1977 film of the same name is set in 1946. World War II is over and New York is beginning to rebuild. As steel beams swing overhead, a collection of artists has dreams as big and diverse as the city itself. If they can make it here, they can make it anywhere.

This musical features a book by two-time Tony nominee David Thompson (“Steel Pier,” 1997; “The Scottsboro Boys,” 2011) and Lucille Lortel nominee Sharon Washington (“Feeding the Dragon,” 2019). It not only includes songs from the movie by the legendary team of three-time Tony winners John Kander and Fred Ebb (“Cabaret,” 1967; “Woman of the Year,” 1981; “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” 1993), but also additional lyrics by two-time Tony-winning songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda (“In the Heights,” 2008; “Hamilton,” 2016). The cast includes Colton Ryan (“Girl From the North Country,” 2020) and Drama Desk winner Anna Uzele (“Six,” 2022). The production is directed by five-time Tony winner Susan Stroman.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?