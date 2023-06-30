Bryan Cranston (‘Better Call Saul’) recalls the ‘clandestine operation’ of returning as Walter White [Complete Interview Transcript]

During a recent Gold Derby video interview, senior editor Matt Noble spoke in-depth with Bryan Cranston (“Better Call Saul”) about his guest appearance on the AMC legal drama, which is eligible at the 2023 Emmys. Watch the full video above and read the complete interview transcript below.

“Better Call Saul” closed out its six-season run last spring with an ambitious and acclaimed final season. The series tracked Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk) becoming the sleazy but charming lawyer Saul Goodman. Walter White (Cranston) was the chemistry teacher-turned-meth kingpin who hired Saul in the Emmy-winning drama series “Breaking Bad.” The last “BCS” episodes saw the shows’ timelines collide and Walter return in flashbacks.

Cranston recalled the moment he and Aaron Paul (who also returned as Jesse Pinkman) flew to Albuquerque, New Mexico “under the cover of dark, private airplane [and] taxied to a remote area of the airport” so that no one would know they were guest-starring on “Better Call Saul.” He explained in our webchat, “For the next four days, we didn’t see anybody. We couldn’t leave. It was really kind of a clandestine operation. It was almost like the CIA was creating it.”

Matt Noble: Bryan Cranston returned as Walter White in Better Call Saul. He played Michael Desiato in Your Honor. And Jerry Shelby in Jerry and Marge Go Large. It’s been a very busy year for you, Bryan, on TV, I’m Matt Noble of Gold Derby, and I want to start things off by asking you, returning to Walter White, was there anything new that you learned about him?

Bryan Cranston: Well, first of all, hello Matt.

MN: Hello.

BC: It’s good to talk to you again.

MN: Good to talk to you.

BC: And when Better Call Saul was in its infancy we were still finishing up Breaking Bad, and I remember telling Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould, “Listen, if you guys want me to be in it, you don’t have to even pitch me on it. I’ll do it.” Because I know how careful they are, how protective they are of the characters and the story itself and the whole world of Better Call Saul/Breaking Bad. And so I said, “Just let me know I’m in whatever you want me to do.” And for six years I never got that call. So every time someone was asking, “Are you going to be in it? Are you going to be in it? Are you going to be in it?” I said, “I don’t know. I honestly don’t know. I will, I would, but I have not been called.” And I was able to say that honestly. And then the last season we did get that call, Aaron Paul and I both, we had been working together anyways since on a mescal company called Dos Hombres and so we were seeing each other quite often, but he called and he said, “When can you guys come in?” And we looked at our schedules and we said, I think it’s April of ’21 I think it was. And they flew us in under the cover of dark, private airplane into Albuquerque, New Mexico taxied to a remote area of the airport. We came off of the plane and went right into a dark SUV, and then they whisked this off to a duplex, a top and bottom duplex, Airbnb. And there for the next four days, we didn’t see anybody. We couldn’t leave. It was really kind of a clandestine operation. It was almost like the CIA was creating it. But it was only then that we got to see the material that was left for us and what we were going to do. And it was fun. And so I would say that just being able to put Walter White’s clothes back on, his desert boots, the glasses and all that, it really told me, Oh, so this is like, it’s like going to a class reunion instead of completely forgetting about it and being disassociated with it. When you relive those situations, you feel like you’re in high school again and you’re like, “Oh, I know this, this feels right.” This is triggering some memories in your brain. And so it was fun to go back and do that and be a small part of the last season of Better Call Saul.

MN: And ironic a little bit or maybe very apt, and I might have the term wrong, but the last scene, Jimmy, is talking to your character about whether he’d have a time machine and you are in one sense going back in time to scenes and moments from Breaking Bad and showing us parts of that, where’s the audience missed in their interactions.

BC: Yeah. But of course, the characters, they don’t recognize any kind of time continuum, breakage or anything like that, that we went back to that moment when The Disappearer was placing me in New Hampshire and placing Saul in Nebraska and trying to get us out of there, New Mexico before we got caught up with the cartels and everything.

MN: What do you think that exchange between Jimmy and Walt about the time machine and regrets reveals about Walter White?

BC: It reveals a lot about both men, but in that moment, and rightfully so, it was about how it illuminates the Saul Goodman character because it was his show, not mine. But when he’s talking about a time machine, he’s talking about all these things and it’s like he is using euphemisms and it shows the irritation that Walter White always had with Saul, and it didn’t take much to just lock back into that and be honest. Because Saul, as Walter White realized in that scene, he looks at Saul and goes, “So you were always this way.” Whereas Walter White could say it was circumstantial. He became who he became out of set of circumstances that arose in his life that he didn’t bring on himself, the cancer treatment, the need for money for his special needs son and the baby on the way and all these things. And then he migrated from being an altruistic task to being an ego-driven task. And that was Walter White’s journey. For Saul Goodman, what I think it revealed to the audience, or maybe reinforced is Saul always had a bend towards, well, criminality and also towards shortcuts, and it wasn’t circumstantial for him.

MN: Yeah. And how do you think this stories of Jimmy McGill and the stories of Walter White compliment each other? Because I think thematically there’s a lot of overlap between the characters, but they end in very different places, their journeys.

BC: I think both endings to both shows were very appropriate, very satisfying, surprising to some extent, but justifiable and earned in both cases. What the men had wrought upon their circles in society, through their actions. Jimmy McGill inevitable that he was going to end up alone. The love of his life, he tried to, even the last seconds of it with the finger guns, “Hey.” And it’s like, oh man, that’s a sad man right there who can’t just realize I’ve lost the most important person in my life and I finally got caught with all the things that I have done. Whereas Walter White, the only way out for him was death. We knew that from the very beginning that he had two years to live anyway. And sure enough, two years later, the last episode starts with him having the bacon 52 and we realize, “Oh he’s is on over time anyway. His health won’t allow him to go further and he’s going to go out in the blaze of glory that he always planned.” So why not? I think the only thing that, and that’s why El Camino became a reality, is that it didn’t satisfy the story of what happened to Jesse Pinkman, that the audience still needed to know, did he make it out? What happened to that man? What happened to him? And so I was glad that we have Breaking Bad, we have better Call Saul, we have El Camino, and that pretty much tells the whole story. I don’t think you’re going to see another iteration of that world again. Of course I was wrong before.

MN: Just when you look back on Walter White and your poem, is there, just particularly going back to that character, is there a moment that you went back to in your head, just something that was sort of in a good way sort of triggered and just some special time on that show that just stays with you?

BC: Always. Yeah, it always does. Like I said, it is going to a high school reunion. You’re familiar, you know the people that you were associating with, you made friends, you were with them for years and you went through life with them. In our case, from the time we started the pilot to the time we ended was about seven years. So we went through marriages and divorces and births and deaths and graduations. And so you embrace the entirety of that experience, but at some point you do have to not live in the past. You have to move forward. And that’s the goal is to appreciate the past, but move forward.

MN: Yeah. And so Walter White character who breaks bad, Michael Desiato on Your Honor, another character that breaks bad, but in the second season of that show, we really see maybe more guilt and it weigh on him in a way. Maybe we didn’t see it weigh on Walter, how did you approach that role differently and how do you approach that role differently?

BC: Well, between the two seasons of Your Honor, they were the polar opposite. For the first season. It was a man who loses his soul through his decision making, even though empathetically an audience knew why he was doing it and rooted for him to do it, to save the life of his son. So his reasons were good, but the bottom line is whenever you try to become someone that you’re not, you are putting yourself in jeopardy. And what happened in this case is that he lost everything. He lost his son a year earlier. He lost his wife, he lost his standing in the community. He lost his integrity, his dignity, his job. There was no reason for him to live. So the second season became how does redemption play in a human’s life? When all is lost, where does despair and grief play? How do you work through that? Is there life beyond those extremes? And we know that people are living in that reality. They’ve lost greatly and they undoubtedly felt like they didn’t want to continue on with their lives. And some who make it through past that decision not to commit suicide, but they don’t know where it’s going. And what we tried to do is to tell an honest depiction of a man who was in that position, who did not want to live, and how incrementally over the course of the season, of season two, he discovers quite involuntarily reasons to live. Incrementally little things that collect that become a life. Now, what his life will be when we leave the end of the season, we just don’t know. And that’s really much how I wanted to end it, that we don’t know what’s going to happen to Michael Desiato, but we also feel that he no longer wants to die, that there might be something there that he can actually do that points to some sort of life beyond despair.

MN: Yeah, it’s interesting because you are playing a character there. You play Walter White, also characters that experienced loss and pain. When you won your fourth Emmy award for playing Walter White, you spoke about how grateful you were and how much gratitude you had. How important is it for an actor approaching roles that can be quite intense and dark to have an appreciation and gratitude for the opportunities that they have?

BC: Well, first of all, any human being who works makes a living as an actor is the luckiest person in the world. And when I meet actors who don’t acknowledge that, I just want to slap them, I just do. It’s like you’re an idiot if you don’t realize how fortunate we are to make a living as an actor, as a storyteller. Secondarily, it is part of the actor’s journey to be at risk emotionally when you’re taking on characters that are conflicted and damaged and are trying to find their way. I find that that’s the right combination for me is it doesn’t mean I wouldn’t play a despicable character purely through and through, but I find the ones that are damaged, but trying to find their way into a more enlightened life are the more interesting ones. So while that being said, I’m open to a journey of any kind, but I guess the most interesting characters to me are the ones that are going to take an emotional journey and to be exhausting physically, emotionally, intellectually, you’re exhausted and playing those characters because they take everything from you to do it.

MN: Yeah. Now, you talked about being lucky. Sometimes you make your own luck like Jerry and Marge Go Large, your character in that who makes his own luck there. What was your favorite thing about that role?

BC: So many things. Jerry and Marge Go Large is based on a true story about a man who has an exemplary talent with numbers, worked for Kellogg’s serial company for many, many years, was not able to actually apply his great ability in his work as much, and now he finds himself retired and questioning his life from that point on and the value to himself and his family and community. It was the first thing that I did after the lockdown. And I wanted to do something that was uplifting, that was fun, not only to tell the story of the working conditions, but also the story itself. And to work with Annette Benning was a joy and a delight to play with her. And that it was based on a true story was also very interesting. I just loved that movie and telling it. And I think it’s a little gem that if people haven’t seen it, they should find it.

MN: Yeah. So we’re an awards website at Gold Derby. You won six Emmys for Breaking Bad, two of which for producing for best drama series, the other four for acting, that’s the equal record for best lead actor in a drama series. Only one other guy’s been able to win four in that category. Bryan, do they all sort of blur together, all those Emmy wins, or does one stand out as particularly special?

BC: Well, certainly the first one stands out because we were only able to produce seven episodes leading up to that Emmy and to be nominated for that, that they realize, oh, people are watching, that’s great. But I didn’t prepare a speech. I didn’t think that I was capable because of only seven episodes in a new show to be put in that position. And it just goes to show you that you need to be prepared no matter what. So that certainly was a nice surprise, but I wasn’t nervous because I just didn’t anticipate it happening. The others were, it is just gravy. I never work to think that there’s an award connected to it. The work itself truly to me is the reward. And I don’t pick my projects based on, “Oh, I think this is going to get a lot of attention, and I think this will get some nominations.” And I don’t think in that way. And I think it’s impossible. Even if you did think in that way, you’d probably be wrong. The best thing to do is just keep your head down, do the work. There’s no shortcut for the work. I try to tell young actors that there’s no pixie dust that I can sprinkle on your head that make you avoid the difficulties of the life. You just have to go through it, have patience and persistence and a bit of luck.

MN: There you go. Well, it’s funny because in season when you won your fourth Emmy, you said that you used to be known for always taking the shortcuts.

BC: Yeah. Oh yeah. [inaudible 00:20:13] conversation. Okay. Yeah, it was true. Until you find your passion, it’s possible that you could be floating. And I wanted to tell younger people that if you feel like you’re not grounded, that you’re floating out there and you don’t know what to do and you don’t really have a direction, and it’s okay, but at some point you will find your passion. And when you do lock on, you got to go all in. And that doesn’t mean that every person who finds their passion is going to make a living in that field, but at least you found that you can. So there’s a distinction between being an actor for a living and being an actor in community theater or whatever, to get up and express yourself artistically. And that’s tremendously valuable.

MN: Yeah. I should think you also saying you don’t do it for the awards, the work in itself is an award, I hope you’ve mentioned that to Bob Odenkirk, who is still yet to win for Better Call Saul. So maybe this year, maybe this year, he’s got one more year to go.

BC: I know Bob and and I think he has his head on straight with he’s not even thinking about it. He’s truly not thinking about it. He’s not expecting, he is not wondering. There’s no expectation. And that’s the way you need to go in on this. You are among the very few, if you’re nominated, you are among the very few actors who have been recognized for your work. That’s just an amazing thing. Go to the ceremony to meet and other actors who you haven’t worked with yet, and actors, friends who you have a good time, enjoy yourself and go home. If by odd chance you take home a trophy, well good for you. But that cannot be the thing that is going to make your career. You have to find the joy in the work.

MN: Yeah. Well, Bryan, thanks so much for talking with us today. We’ve got all the best of luck for the Emmy Awards, for all your different projects, all your different performances from the past year. And congratulations on wins you’ve already had there in the Tony’s. Pete Washington’s interview, go to goldderby.com, follow our awards coverage there. And Bryan, just thanks so much for your time. I really appreciate it.

BC: Good talking to you again, Matt. Be well.

