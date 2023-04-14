‘Bupkis’ trailer: The life and times of Pete Davidson and an all-star cast [Watch]

One day after Pete Davidson debuted a teaser trailer for “Bupkis” during an interview with Charlamagne tha God on “The Breakfast Club,” Peacock revealed the official trailer for the upcoming comedy series.

The official trailer differs from the tease Davidson shared earlier in the week but gets across the same broad strokes: “Bupkis” stars Davidson as a version of himself with Edie Falco as his mom and Joe Pesci in his first television role in decades as Davidson’s grandfather. The all-star supporting cast includes numerous high-wattage names including La La Anthony, Colson “Machine Gun Kelly” Baker, Steve Buscemi, Bobby Cannavale, Charlamagne Tha God, Charlie Day, Philip Ettinger, Brad Garrett, Al Gore, Paul Walter Hauser, Sunita Mani, John Mulaney, Simon Rex, Oona Roche, Ray Romano, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Jon Stewart, Kenan Thompson, Marissa Jaret Winokur, and Chase Sui Wonders among many other recognizable names. At least some of those actors – including Mulaney and likely Stewart – are playing versions of themselves as well.

Watch the official trailer below:

Asked by Charlamagne tha God about getting Pesci to join the cast – the Oscar-winning actor largely retired from performing in the late 1990s and has only appeared in a few projects over the last 25 years, including “The Irishman” – Davidson said it was an idea first suggested by executive producer Lorne Michaels. The former “SNL” star said he “hit it off” with Pesci and the rest is history. “It’s crazy when you’re in the edit and you’re like, ‘Holy shit, that’s fucking Joe Pesci,” Davidson said. Pesci last appeared on television in a regular capacity on the long-forgotten and short-lived NBC show “Half Nelson” in 1985.

Watch his interview with Charlamagne tha God below – the other teaser trailer, which features different dialogue and musical choices, streams at the end of the video:

All eight episodes of “Bupkis” premiere on Peacock starting May 4. It was widely reported this week that Davidson is scheduled to return to “Saturday Night Live” as a first-time host on May 6.

