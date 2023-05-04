Brie Larson and Paul Dano join the Cannes 2023 jury

On May 27, before a capacity crowd of 2,309 at the Auditorium Louis Lumière at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès, the Palme D’Or (and several other prizes) will be distributed to the 21 competing titles at this year’s Cannes Film Festival. (Next door, at the Théâtre Claude Debussy, which holds 1,068, a more rowdy bunch will watch via simulcast. This engagement is secretly one of the most fun at the festival.)

As we’ve known for months, the jury will be led by Sweden’s Ruben Östlund, a two-time Palme winner with “The Square” and last year’s “Triangle of Sadness,” which went on to three Academy Award nominations, for Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay, and Best Director. Östlund also won the top prize at Cannes’s Un Certain Regard sidebar in 2014 for “Force Majeure,” which was later remade with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Will Ferrell as “Downhill.”

Today, we know who Östlund will be agonizing with when determining which gets the Palme, which gets the Grand Prix, and which gets the Jury Prize. (And then all of us get to argue if whether said Jury Prize or Best Director is meant to be “third place.”) Representing Hollywood will be Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson and Paul Dano.

Dano has had two films in competition at Cannes: Paolo Sorrentino’s “Youth” in 2015, and Bong Joon-ho’s “Okja” in 2017. He also appeared in “The King” in 2005, which showed in Un Certain Regard. This appears to be Larson’s first visit to Cannes. (Getty Images shows zero search returns!)

Also in the mix this year are Moroccan director Maryam Touzani, French actor Denis Ménochet, British-Zambian screenwriter and director Rungano Nyoni, Afghan author Atiq Rahimi, Argentinian director and screenwriter Damián Szifrón, and French director Julia Ducournau. Ducournau’s “Titane” was the 2021 Palme winner, and her previous film, “Raw,” debuted at the International Critics’ Week sidebar. (It is also a bit of a masterpiece, and superior to “Titane” if you ask me, but I am not a Cannes jury member.)

Things kick off on May 16, and filmmakers with work in contention include Wes Anderson, Todd Haynes, Jonathan Glazer, Ken Loach, Alice Rohrwacher, Wang Bing, Wim Wenders, Catherine Breillat, Nuri Bilge Ceylan, Nanni Moretti, Kore-eda Hirokazu, Aki Kaurismäki, and Marco Bellocchio. Out of competition, Martin Scorsese will unveil “Killers of the Flower Moon” and James Mangold will do the same with “Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.”

