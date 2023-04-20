Cannes 2023: Quentin Tarantino returns with ‘secret screening’

Quentin Tarantino, whose “Pulp Fiction” won the Palme D’Or in 1994, and who led the festival jury in 2004, will return to the Cannes Film Festival this year to close out the Director’s Fortnight sidebar.

Being hailed as a “guest of honor” by a press announcement, Tarantino, an “exceptional and generous cinephile,” will be on hand to discuss his “counter-history of cinema” as laid out in his recently published book “Cinema Speculation.” He’s also been given the keys to the projection room, and will program a “secret screening.”

The evening is described as “a rockabilly vibe on closing day.” (Let the cinema speculation begin!)

Though Tarantino’s “Reservoir Dogs” got its start at Sundance in 1992, it had a special screening at Cannes later that same year. After “Pulp Fiction”’s win, he has returned to the French Riviera many times over the years. “Kill Bill Vol. 2” showed out of competition 2004 and 2007’s “Death Proof,” despite having already played in theaters, was allowed to compete for the Palme D’Or just because Cannes loves this guy. “Inglourious Basterds” also competed for the Palme, winning Christoph Waltz the Best Actor prize in 2009. Tarantino returned 10 years later with “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.” QT was also in town as an actor with his buddy Robert Rodriguez’s film “Desperado,” which showed out of competition back in 1995. Hold that one in your back pocket for bar trivia some day.

While Tarantino doesn’t have a particular relationship with the Director’s Fortnight sidebar, which is held in the basement of the pink-and-white JW Marriott Hotel a short walk up the shoreline from the main action of the festival, the press release notes that this section of the festival was created in 1969, as something of an act of rebellion of the stuffier main slate, one year after student and worker protests shut down the 1968 event. “Cinema Speculation” and New Hollywood in general was also born at the time (give or take) so don’t be surprised if whatever the secret screening is comes from this period, too.

Tarantino’s tenth and, to hear him tell it, final project “The Movie Critic” is likely to shoot this autumn. It has no cast attached and no studio has yet to announce itself as on board, but it is guaranteed to be terrific.

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions