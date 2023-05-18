Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke’s “queer Western” leaves them swooning at Cannes

Short films are an under-discussed bedrock of the film-festival scene. They are often as interesting (or more so!) than the features but regularly vanish from public availability once they’ve played the circuit. (This ephemeral quality adds some value for fest programmers, I suppose. If you don’t get off your butt and buy a ticket, there’s stuff you’ll never see!) Anyway, one short film that debuted at Cannes 2023 is “Strange Way of Life,” in which Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke play gay cowboys. The English-language project was financed by the French fashion house Saint Laurent and was written and directed by Spain’s Oscar-winner Pedro Almodóvar.

At the film’s premiere (held amidst a classic Cannes “sacre bleu!” mishap, in which many ticket holders had to stand in the rain before being told they couldn’t enter after all), Almodóvar referred to his cast as “beauties” who, he joked, “are also very good actors.” He called his film “the first really queer Western,” and saluted recent work by Jane Campion (“The Power of the Dog”) and Chloe Zhao (“The Rider”), and, of course, Ang Lee (“Brokeback Mountain”). The audience apparently ate it up when he said that “Power of the Dog” was too ambivalent about the sexuality of the character Benedict Cumberbatch played and, besides, “they didn’t fuck.”

Not that “Strange Way of Life” is NC-17, but the two leads definitely get intimate, and there is some tasteful partial nudity, according to reports. The film, shot in the Tabernas Desert in southern Spain, opens with Pascal’s character riding a horse to see Hawke, a Sheriff, with whom he shared an affair years ago. After a passionate night, there are revealed some ulterior motives for the visit.

Alas, the Chilean-born 48-year-old Pascal was not able to make it to the French Riviera (he’s shooting the “Gladiator” sequel for Sir Ridley Scott), but the 52-year-old four-time Oscar-nominee Hawke spoke a bit about learning who his co-star would be. “I like to be wanted, you know I don’t care. If it happens to be a very attractive, extremely talented man, all the better,” he said.

He added some wise and philosophical words about the art of film acting: “The second you take out a camera and you start photographing people, there’s some act of love that is happening where you are saying that these people are important and worthy of time. And the things they’re feeling are important and the things they’re thinking are important and worthy of us all to consider. So, for me, it’s kind of always about love in some capacity. What moves us is what we want, what we love. Desire makes the world spin around.”

Critics have remarked on the visual splendor of the film (even the horses are hot, one writes) and its 31-minute running time apparently follows the first rule of show business: always leave them wanting more.

