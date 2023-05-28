Cannes 2023 round-up: Top 25 movies to emerge from this year’s festival [PHOTOS]

It’s been a whirlwind two weeks, and as relieved as attendees and observers around the world are that the 2023 edition of Cannes has come to a close, we’re already eager for next year’s. Though too much attention may have been paid to the wrong things – controversies regarding the opening night selection, “Jeanne du Barry,” and altercations with police over bicycles come to mind – cinema and its celebration ultimately took centerstage. By most accounts, 2023 was an improvement over two (understandably) subdued years.

This year’s Main Competition jury was headed by two-time Palme winner Ruben Östlund (“Triangle of Sadness”) and co-jurored by Julia Ducournau (“Titane”), Paul Dano, Brie Larson, Denis Ménochet (recently seen in “Beau is Afraid”), Atiq Rahimi (“Our Lady of the Nile”), Damián Szifron (“Wild Tales” and this year’s “To Catch a Killer”), Rungano Nyoni (“I Am Not a Witch”) and Maryam Touzani (“The Blue Caftan”). The Un Certain Regard series was presided over by John C. Reilly. His jury was made up of Paula Beer (a regular in Christian Petzold’s films), Belgian actress Émilie Dequenne (“Close”), Cambodian-French filmmaker Davy Chou (“Return to Seoul”) and French filmmaker Alice Winocour (“Augustine”).

The online ticketing system still has a few kinks that need to be worked out, but there was no better place to be this month than the Cannes Film Festival, as those of us dealing with the final stages of FOMO can attest. Scroll through the gallery above (or click here for direct access) to learn more about 25 films that excited audiences the most, netted the cushiest distribution deals and took home the festival’s top honors.

