Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera star in ‘Carmen’: Watch the trailer

On Wednesday, Sony Pictures Classics released the first official teaser trailer for the upcoming musical drama film “Carmen,” directed by Benjamin Millepied, with a screenplay he wrote alongside Alexander Dinelaris Jr. and Loïc Barrère and music by Emmy winner Nicholas Britell. It serves as Millepeid’s feature directorial debut, having previously directed a music video in 2014.

The plot of the movie centers around a young woman named Carmen who makes her way from the deserts of Mexico to the city of Los Angeles in an effort to find her freedom. It is based on the famed musical of the sam name.

You can watch the trailer here:

It stars Melissa Barrera, current Best Actor Oscar nominee Paul Mescal, and Rossy de Palma and was produced by Dimitri Rassam, Rosemary Blight, and Mimi Valdes under the Chapter 2 and Goalpost Pictures production banners.

“Carmen” is scheduled to be released in theaters by Sony Pictures Classics on April 21, 2023.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions