‘Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love’ will honor comedy legend on NBC

In celebration of her 90th birthday, NBC has announced they will celebrate Carol Burnett‘s legendary career with a star-studded special titled “Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love.” Filmed at the Avalon Hollywood in Los Angeles, the two-hour festivity will air Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and stream the next day on Peacock. Watch Burnett herself invite everyone to her 90th birthday party above.

According to a press release, “The star-studded event will feature an A-list lineup of musical performances and special guests who will come together to share their love for one of the most cherished comediennes in television history.”

Performers include Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth and more. The musical tributes will pay homage to Burnett’s renowned career performances, including: “Old Friends,” dedicated to her 60-year friendship with Julie Andrews, “Only an Octave Apart,” which the performer sang alongside Beverly Sills in the 1976 television special “Sills and Burnett at the Met,” Burnett’s memorable songs from the hit film “Annie” and a tribute to her classic theme song, “I’m So Glad We Had This Time Together” from “The Carol Burnett Show.”

Additional guests in attendance include “Annie” star Aileen Quinn, Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Bob Mackie, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Julie Andrews, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Marisa Tomei, Sofia Vergara, Steve Carell, Susan Lucci, Tracee Ellis Ross, Vicki Lawrence and many more.

A description of the program reads, “The special will share some of the funniest and most memorable moments of Burnett’s legendary career. From her Broadway debut in ‘Once Upon a Mattress,’ her early appearances on ‘The Garry Moore Show,’ her hit films ‘The Four Seasons,’ ‘A Wedding,’ ‘Pete ‘n’ Tillie,’ her iconic role as Miss Hannigan in ‘Annie,’ to her acclaimed sketch comedy series ‘The Carol Burnett Show,’ which ran for 11 seasons on CBS and played an instrumental role in the evolution of comedy. ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ continues to make people laugh more than 40 years later with its incredibly funny sketches, including, most notably, the hysterical ‘Gone with the Wind’ satire. Many publications have listed ‘The Carol Burnett Show’ as one of the greatest TV series of all time.”

“Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love” is executive produced by Burnett, Brian Miller, Steve Sauer, Paul Miller and Baz Halpin, Mark Bracco & Linda Gierahn of Silent House Productions.

“This special is going to be the best party ever,” said Bracco, executive producer and president of Silent House Productions. “It will be an evening of music, comedy and dozens of big stars paying tribute to the one and only Carol Burnett. We look forward to everyone at home celebrating right along with us.”

