Tony Awards: Casey Nicholaw (‘Some Like it Hot’) finally wins for choreography

Casey Nicholaw has become synonymous with the modern Broadway showstopper thanks to his signature high energy dance numbers. So it may come as a surprise to many theater fans that until this year, he had never won a Tony Award for Choreography. But that has all changed with his win for “Some Like it Hot.”

Nicholaw has one previous Tony win under his belt, but it’s for his directorial efforts for “The Book of Mormon.” Including his dual nominations this year for “Some Like it Hot,” he has amassed 13 total nominations. He received additional directing nominations for “The Drowsy Chaperone,” “Something Rotten!,” “Mean Girls,” and “The Prom.” He earned choreography nominations for “Spamalot,” “The Drowsy Chaperone,” “The Book of Mormon,” “Aladdin,” “Something Rotten!” and “Mean Girls.”

“Some Like it Hot” updates the classic comedy film through a modern lens. Set in the prohibition era, the musical uses big band and jazz music to tell the story of two performers on the run from the mob. They hide themselves among an all-female band, but their journey leads them down a path of intense self discovery and reflection.

Many pundits assumed Nicholaw clinched his “Some Like it Hot” win with his sensational tap routine for the number “Tip Tap Trouble.” Gangsters storm the hotel and chase Josephine (Christian Borle) and Daphne (J. Harrison Ghee) throughout the halls. The unceasing tap dance pushes the entire cast to their limits with a cacophony of slammed doors and costume changes.

The number is just the latest in a line of high energy hoofing that has cemented Nicholaw as the go-to creative for a knock-em dead dance number. Other recent examples include “A Musical” from “Something Rotten!,” where Brad Oscar received nightly standing ovations for guiding audiences through the entire history of musical theater. Or “Friend Like Me” from “Aladdin,” where Jeffrey Monroe Iglehart tapped and stomped his way to a Tony Award win.

