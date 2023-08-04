RSVP for Casting Directors nominees panel on August 14: ‘Abbott Elementary,’ ‘Beef,’ ‘Fleishman Is in Trouble,’ ‘Jury Duty,’ ‘The Traitors’

Seven TV casting directors will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards nominees. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Monday, August 14, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Denton Davidson and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Synopsis: Follows a group of teachers brought together in one of the worst public schools in the country, simply because they love teaching.

Bio: Wendy O’Brien is an Emmy winner for “Abbott Elementary” and is now nominated again for that show and “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.” She was previously nominated for “Carnivale.”

Beef (Netflix)

Synopsis: Two people let a road rage incident burrow into their minds and slowly consume their every thought and action.

Bio: Charlene Lee and Claire Koonce are Emmy nominees for “Beef.” Other projects have included “Bar Fight,” “Rattled” and “Sherman’s Showcase.”

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Synopsis: Toby Fleishman knew what to expect when he and his wife of almost 15 years separated: weekends and every other holiday with the kids, some residual bitterness, and the occasional moment of tension in their co-parenting negotiations.

Bio: Laura Rosenthal and Jodi Angstreich are Emmy nominees for “Beef.” They were previously nominated for “Unbelievable.” Rosenthal also won for “Mildred Pierce” and “Olive Kitteridge.”

Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)

Synopsis: It follows the workings of an American jury trial through the eyes of Ronald Gladden, a juror who is unaware the entire case is fake. Everyone except him is an actor, and everything that happens is carefully planned.

Bio: Susie Faris is an Emmy nominee for “Jury Duty” and was previously nominated for “Mr. Robot.” Other projects have included “Roseanne,” “Grand Crew” and “Physical.”

The Traitors (NBC Universal)

Synopsis: Contestants in the game move into a majestic castle and work as a team to complete a series of dramatic and challenging missions to earn money for the prize pot. Some contestants are traitors; some are loyal.

Bio: Erin Tomasello is an Emmy nominee for “The Traitors.” Other projects have included “Life Below Zero: Next Generation” and “The Circle.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy winners through September 18

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions