RSVP for Casting Directors panel on May 16: ‘The Bear,’ ‘The Patient,’ ‘The Big Door Prize,’ ‘Bupkis,’ ‘Shrinking,’ ‘Ted Lasso’

Five TV casting directors will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, May 16, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

This “Meet the Experts” panel welcomes the following Emmy contenders:

The Bear (FX)

Synopsis: A young chef from the fine dining world returns to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop.

The Patient (FX)

Synopsis: A psychotherapist finds himself held prisoner by a serial killer who demands he help him curb his homicidal urges.

Bio: Jeanie Bacharach is an Emmy winner for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and was nominated for “Ally McBeal,” “Brothers and Sisters” and “The Dropout.”

The Big Door Prize (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: About the residents of a small town called Deerfield, who one day discover a magical, destiny-predicting machine in their grocery store.

Bio: Gayle Keller is an Emmy nominee for “Louie” and “What We Do in the Shadows.”

Bupkis (Peacock)

Synopsis: Follows Pete Davidson’s life, combining grounded storytelling with some absurd elements from the worldview for which Davidson is well known.

Bio: Allison Estrin is an Emmy nominee for “Inventing Anna.” Other projects have included “Billions,” “Black Bear” and “The Other Two.”

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: A grieving therapist starts to tell his clients exactly what he thinks. Ignoring his training and ethics, he finds himself making huge changes to people’s lives – including his own.

Bio: Debby Romano is an Emmy nominee for “Scrubs.” Other projects have included “One Tree Hill,” “Cougar Town” and “Last Man Standing.”

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: American college football coach Ted Lasso is in London to manage AFC Richmond, an English Premier League football team.

Bio: Theo Park is an Emmy winner for “Ted Lasso.” Other projects have included “Our Flag Means Death” and “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.”

