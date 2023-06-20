‘Challengers’ trailer: Zendaya is taking such good care of her ‘little white boys,’ Josh O’Connor and Mike Faist [Watch]

One year after turning stomachs with his intimate and graphic cannibal romance “Bones and All,” Oscar nominee Luca Guadagnino is back with something a little more mainstream: The tennis romance “Challengers,” a relationship drama that puts stars Zendaya, Josh O’Connor, and Mike Faist into a sharp-edged love triangle.

Unfolding across two time periods, “Challengers” focuses on a tennis prodigy named Tashi Duncan (Zendaya) who catches the attention of two young players, Art Donaldson (Faist) and Patrick Zweig (O’Connor). What follows, at least based on the provocative trailer, is a brief polyamorous relationship that changes once Tashi gets hurt and then later marries Art. The film then picks up many years later, with Tashi coaching Art against Patrick in a big match – an event that brings the three former lovers back together with complicated results. “I’m taking such good care of my little white boys,” Tashi says at one point, a line of dialogue sure to become one of the year’s most enduring Film Twitter memes.

“I think those three characters in that movie are beautifully complex and really fucked-up people that I love very much,” Guadagnino said last year about the project, which he has called his first comedy. “And a sports film, why not? It’s hyperkinetic, and I do films, so it’s great.”

Zendaya and O’Connor are Emmy winners for “Euphoria” and “The Crown,” respectively. Faist should’ve been an Oscar nominee for “West Side Story,” but we all know sometimes the academy fails to acknowledge greatness at the right time. (It happens!) Justin Kuritzkes, a playwright and novelist who is married to “Past Lives” filmmaker Celine Song, wrote the script. “Bones and All” composers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross are back with Guadagnino for this new film as well.

“Challengers” is out in theaters on September 15. Watch the trailer here.

