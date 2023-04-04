Cherry Jones looks to be a rare Emmy triple category/genre threat this year

It’s not news that the stage giant Cherry Jones – a five-time Tony Award nominee and two-time winner for “The Heiress” in 1995 and “Doubt” in 2005 – is also an Emmy Awards darling. She’s been nominated for Emmys four times and won three of them: as drama supporting actress for “24” in 2009, as drama guest actress in 2019 for “The Handmaid’s Tale” and drama guest again in 2020 for “Succession” – becoming in 2020 the only person in the category to win in consecutive years for two different shows.

But Jones looks poised to further elevate her Emmy profile this year as a potential triple threat in a trio of different categories and genres. She is among the favorites to crack the lineup of nominees for comedy series guest actress for an episode of the Peacock comedy “Poker Face” as well as qualify for her second drama guest nomination for “Succession” in the role of Nan Pierce, the Pierce family matriarch who oversees PGM (Pierce Global Media). She is also a good bet to land in limited series supporting for her work on the eight-part Apple TV+ project “Five Days at Memorial,” where she’s presently running fourth in the Gold Derby combined count with 19/2 odds.

In “Five Days” – which tells the fact-based story of Hurricane Katrina and its aftermath as it impacted one local New Orleans hospital – Jones portrays Memorial Medical Center’s director of nursing and rotating “incident commander” Susan Mulderick.

Receiving multiple Emmy bids in the same year would be somewhat rare for someone who is strictly a performer like Jones, particularly in three completely different genres. It’s considerably more common for someone who wears multiple hats. For instance, Bill Hader earned five Emmy nominations in 2022, four of them for “Barry”: for comedy series as executive producer as well as directing, writing and lead comedy actor. His fifth nom came for comedy guest actor on “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” (Note: Hader didn’t win any of them, though he has three past Emmy triumphs to his credit.)

