Listen to a beautiful piece from the classical music period drama ‘Chevalier’

The revolution will be played on a violin in “Chevalier,” the upcoming period drama based on the life of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges. On Friday, Searchlight Pictures released a new recording of one of Bologne’s compositions, which will be heard in the film when it reaches theaters next month.

The single is Bologne’s “Violin Concerto in G Major, Op. 8, No. 2: I. Allegro,” arranged by Kris Bowers and performed by Bowers, violinist Randall Goosby, and the London Contemporary Orchestra. The concerto is available to stream on Spotify now.

Kelvin Harrison Jr. (“Elvis”) stars in “Chevalier” as Bologne, who was born on the Caribbean island of Guadeloupe in 1745. His father was a French plantation owner and his mother was an enslaved African woman. He went to France as a boy, and became a violin virtuoso, conductor of the Paris symphony, and a court favorite of Marie Antoinette (played by Lucy Boynton). He ascended to a level of social prominence that was almost unthinkable for a Black man at the time. But he was still subjected to horrible racism, and after a falling out with Marie Antoinette, he joined the French Revolution.

“Chevalier” is directed by Stephen Williams, an Emmy nominee for directing the “This Extraordinary Being” episode of “Watchmen.” The screenplay is by Stefani Robinson (“Atlanta”). The wardrobe is by rising costume designer Oliver Garcia. In addition to Harrison and Boynton, the cast includes Samara Weaving, Minnie Driver, Sian Clifford, Alex Fitzalan, and Ronkẹ Adékoluẹjo. It’s produced by Ed Guiney and Andrew Lowe, Robinson, and Dianne McGunigle.

The film premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and has earned positive reviews, with a 95 percent “Fresh” score on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. It will be released on Friday, April 21.

