Chris Glimsdale (‘The Last of Us’) on the ways that Bill and Frank’s relationship is depicted through evolving hairstyles [Exclusive Video Interview]

“I get to use so many different techniques and learn so many more techniques from other people,” describes Chris Glimsdale of her work on “The Last of Us.” The hair department head put her creativity into overdrive on the HBO drama, creating lace pieces for “infected” creatures and collaborating closely with the makeup and prosthetic departments. But it was her work chronicling an unlikely romance during the episode “Long, Long Time” that earned Glimsdale an Emmy nomination for Contemporary Hairstyling. The artist had a “wonderful” time exploring how a couple aged together in the aftermath of an apocalypse. Watch the exclusive video interview above.

The first step in the process was presenting Nick Offerman to audiences in a way they had never seen him before. The actor arrived on set with a “very clean cut, very modern” look that didn’t fit with his survivalist character Bill, according to Glimsdale. “We decided that he needed to look a little rougher, and he’s kind of just chopped his own hair, doesn’t really take care of himself very well, he’s not very clean all the time at the beginning,” she states. “It’s just not something he worried about. He was more worried about keeping himself safe.”

By contrast, Frank (Murray Bartlett) brings a bit of civility and self-care into Bill’s world. Frank, too, looks dirty and unkempt upon his first introduction, having just survived on his own in the woods. “But he’s not that character,” reveals Glimsdale. “He’s refined, more clean cut, really cares about what he looks like, cares about his surroundings, cares about who he’s with. And it’s a big part of him to take care of himself.” Even though the pair are living through an apocalypse, Bill has an entire town full of supplies, so Frank is able to give himself a proper haircut and wash up. That haircut allows viewers to see the opposite natures of Bill and Frank, but as they say: opposites attract.

Beyond simply transforming the actors, Glimsdale had the additional challenge of aging both men as the episode charts their tender, 20-year romance. For Frank’s early hairpieces, that meant airbrushing out Bartlett’s natural gray hairs while adding layers and extensions around the hairline to produce a fuller look. “And then as his character ages, we cut his hair shorter, got rid of some of the depth of color, added a little bit more gray,” explains the hairstylist. Glimsdale continued this tactic, slowly receding Frank’s hairline and hand painting in grays as the character grows sick from cancer in his final days.

Glimsdale enjoyed the unique opportunity of telegraphing the evolution of Bill and Frank’s relationship through their hair as they aged. “At the very end with Bill, his hair got shorter. He was more clean cut. It was more of what Frank really wanted to see in him,” she explains, noting that he grows into a more refined person. “Now that he found someone that he loved, he was okay with changing and being who that other person really wanted him to be.”

This is Glimsdale’s fourth Emmy nomination after earning two previous bids for “Fargo” and another for “Bury my Heart at Wounded Knee.” She sees the recognition as a source of pride not just for her, but for the huge Canadian team that brought “The Last of Us” to life. “I’m still extremely humbled and surprised. Being from Alberta, and a super small town, never in a million years would I have thought four nominations,” she admits. “It just makes me so proud that we can be that creative from somewhere that people don’t think we have the creativity, or they assume we don’t have the creativity in Alberta. And we have a lot of talent here. It’s amazing.”

