Will Chris Perfetti (‘Abbott Elementary’) join co-star Tyler James Williams in Emmy race for Best Comedy Supporting Actor?

“Abbott Elementary” debuted as a midseason entry in 2021 and was met with immediate critical acclaim. The ABC comedy series has also been a major awards player and received seven Primetime Emmy nominations for its first season, including four acting nominations for its cast members: Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph and Janelle James, with Ralph winning, making her only the second Black woman in history to win Best Comedy Supporting Actress. Upon completing its second season in May, and with Emmy voting recently concluded, “Abbott” is likely to double its nominations, and waiting in the wings are some of its other cast members, including Chris Perfetti.

As the eccentric Jacob Hill, Perfetti garners laughs with each episode, and his performance has been a standout in the second season amongst the stellar cast. While Williams was the sole Best Comedy Supporting Actor nominee in season one, Perfetti has made an excellent case for himself to join him in the category. Jacob had a great arc in the second season, and has a number of standout episodes that will be sure to get the attention of voters. In “Mural Arts,” Jacob has the spotlight on him throughout during a visit from a mural arts program, where Perfetti garners laughs as Jacob tries to sway his students not to have a mural painted with sock puppets from a popular show. In “Valentine’s Day,” Perfetti is in top form and gets to play a variety of emotions. He’s nervous when he learns a student’s parent complains about a white teacher covering Black history. Perfetti then gets flushed with embarrassment when Jacob accidentally tells Janine (Brunson) that Gregory (Williams) has feelings for her.

With its recent win at the Golden Globe Awards for Best TV Comedy Series, and its Screen Actors Guild victory for best comedy series ensemble, “Abbott” is on an awards high, and the Emmys are sure to follow with additional love for the show. When Primetime Emmy nominations are announced on July 12, will Perfetti hear his name called also? The underdog sits at 72/1 odds in Gold Derby’s combined predictions, while his co-star Williams sits at 11/2 odds and is the front-runner to win. But the momentum of “Abbott’s” second season could catapult Perfetti into the race. If nominated with Williams, Perfetti will make “Abbott Elementary” the 17th comedy series in history to have more than one of its actors nominated in Best Comedy Supporting Actor in the same year. Is the show’s curriculum strong enough to pull off this feat?

