Christina Applegate (‘Dead to Me’): Emmys 2023 episode submission revealed

Gold Derby can exclusively reveal that Christina Applegate is entering the “Dead to Me” episode “We’ve Reached the End” as her 2023 Emmy Award submission for Best Comedy Actress. The episode aired on November 17 and is the series finale of the Netflix comedy.

In his installment, Jen (Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) make their way to Mexico, where the latter plans to stay until she dies from cancer. After Jen accepts her decision, she awakes the next morning to find a goodbye note from Judy, who has disappeared. Jen returns home with the Mustang that had killed her husband and gives birth to her and Ben’s (James Marsden) daughter, Joey. Later, Ben, still under the impression that the Greek mafia killed his twin Steve, tells Jen that he’s at peace with his brother’s death. “I have to tell you something,” Jen says as the show cuts to black.

An eight-time nominee, Applegate won Best Comedy Guest Actress for “Friends” in 2003. She has now been nominated for all three seasons of “Dead to Me.” She’s faces Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”), Quinta Brunson (“Abbott Elementary”), Natasha Lyonne (“Poker Face”) and Jenna Ortega (“Wednesday”) in this year’s race.

Applegate’s nomination was the only one “Dead to Me” received this year, bringing its three-season total to six.

For a complete list of all episode submissions announced so far, join our special discussion in the Gold Derby forums. Television Academy voters are asked to watch each of the episodes submitted for that category before marking their ballots.

