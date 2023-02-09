Christina Applegate says upcoming SAG Awards will be ‘my last awards show as an actor, so it’s kind of a big deal’

Christina Applegate has been nominated for a Screen Actors Guild Award during all three seasons that the Netflix dark comedy “Dead to Me” was on the air, which includes the recently-completed final campaign. She’s been nominated seven times total by SAG and is still looking for her first win, but her nomination this year carries perhaps greater poignance and urgency given Applegate’s diagnosis of multiple sclerosis in 2021 in the middle of shooting season three of the series. It grew to become an ordeal for the 51-year-old actress given the immense physical limitations placed on her by the disease.

In an interview with the Los Angeles Times published on Tuesday, Applegate discussed the challenges she faced in completing the season on “Dead to Me” and her reliance on the crew and fellow performers to help her push through. “They were incredible,” she said of the crew to the Times, referring to series creator and showrunner Liz Feldman and costar Linda Cardellini in particular. “I was a wreck every day, but most of that wreck would take place in my trailer by myself. But there were times I’d break down on the set and be like, ‘I can’t, we have to take a break, I need a half-hour,’ and everyone was so loving that it was OK.”

Of Cardellini, Applegate told the Times that during the final season, “She literally pulled me under her wing and protected me, and took care of me every single day…I cry when I talk about Linda because I love her so much. The next person who gets to work with her, I hope they realize how incredibly lucky they are, because not only is she an incredible human but she’s a divine artist and is right there, present for you, no matter what.”

She’s looking forward to attending the SAG Awards ceremony on February 26, noting, “When you go to that particular event, it’s all your people – you don’t have anybody but the actors there. And despite the reputation actors have, everyone is really lovely.” Her 12-year-old daughter Sadie will be her date. (Right now, Applegate is running third in the Gold Derby SAG Awards race among TV comedy actress nominees with 4/1 odds, trailing Quinta Brunson for “Abbott Elementary” and last year’s winner Jean Smart for “Hacks.”)

Applegate added, “It’s my last awards show as an actor probably, so it’s kind of a big deal. Right now, I couldn’t imagine getting up at 5 a.m. and spending 12 to 14 hours on a set; I don’t have that in me at this moment.” The actress is also planning for the future around the physical issues placed on her by MS, and includes, as she told the newspaper, “Doing a shit-ton of voiceovers to make some cash to make sure that my daughter’s fed and we’re homed.”

She told the Times that it took her months before she could watch her “Dead to Me” episodes from the final season. “I don’t like seeing myself struggling,” she said. “Also, I gained 40 pounds because of inactivity and medications, and I didn’t look like myself, and I didn’t feel like myself. At some point, I was able to distance myself from my own ego and realize what a beautiful piece of television it was.”

PREDICT the 2023 SAG Awards winners

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions