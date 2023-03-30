Christine Quinn (‘The Masked Singer’ Scorpio) unmasked interview: ‘Anything is possible if you put your mind to it and practice’

Three all new celebrities in disguise took took the stage for “80s Night” on Wednesday’s “The Masked Singer.” After a performance of “Girls Just Want to Have Fun” by Cyndi Lauper, Scorpio advanced to the Battle Royale where she got her stinger snipped by Doll. The venemous performer pulled off her mask to reveal “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn. Panelists Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger were all stumped by the reality TV star.

“I was like, if I’m gonna do it I’m goin’ out with a bang!” Christine told host Nick Cannon during her unmasked interview. “I’ve always loved the show and girls just want to have fun! I call myself a closet singer. So the fact that I’m here singing in front of people just goes to show that anything is possible if you put your mind to it and practice.”

Prior to Christine’s reveal, the panelists submitted final guesses as to who they thought was hiding inside Scorpio: Lisa Rinna (Robin), Denise Richards (Jenny), Heidi Klum (Ken) and Willa Ford (Nicole).

In her clue package, Scorpio revealed, “Aww, the 80s, a decade of excess — and there’s nothing more I love than being over the top. Growing as a small town girl in the middle of nowhere, I knew I was built for bigger things. So, I hustled, working at fast food and bars, anything to buy my way out of the sticks and closer to my destiny. Finally, I made my way west, and got to work clawing my way into the industry. But after years of trying to be other people, ironically, the key to my fame was actually just be myself. Even if that makes me the villain sometimes. Truthfully, I’m fine if the gossips say I’m a wild thing, but you’d be surprised just how charming and persuasive I can be!” Visual clues included a fancy car, a strip of high-rise buildings called “Claw Street,” various sports balls (soccer, basketball, football, tennis), an office space with old computers, coffee, a wrinkled up dollar bill and a clothing designer taking measurements.

Fairy was the 12th act eliminated from Season 9 of “The Masked Singer.” Her elimination was preceded by Dick Van Dyke as Gnome, Sara Evans as Mustang, Howie Mandel as Rock Lobster, Debbie Gibson as Night Owl, Grandmaster Flash as Polar Bear, Michael Bolton as Wolf, Malin Akerman as Squirrel, Lele Pons as Jackalope, Alexa Bliss as Axolotl, Holly Robinson Peete as Fairy and George Wendt as Moose.