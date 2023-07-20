Christopher Nolan talks Bond: ‘It would be an amazing privilege to do one’

Christopher Nolan’s fascination with James Bond is very obvious in his work. Just ask Nolan. “I love those movies. The influence of those movies in my filmography is embarrassingly apparent,” the “Oppenheimer” director told Josh Horowitz on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

Nolan has met with Bond producers over the years, but never made the leap into MI6. Asked by Horowitz if he might direct the next Bond film now that Daniel Craig has left the franchise behind, Nolan sounded a bit hopeful.

“It would be an amazing privilege to do one,” Nolan said. “At the same time, when you take on a character like that you’re working within a particular set of constraints. So it’s a kind of responsibility I also felt very much when taking on Batman.”

After Horowitz suggested Nolan would want to be involved in the casting process for the next Bond, the “Batman Begins” filmmaker said he would need to have a hand in “everything.”

“You wouldn’t want to take on a film without being fully committed to what you bring to the table,” Nolan said.

Will Christopher Nolan direct the next James Bond film? I offered him a bet. Our full chat here: https://t.co/A1RsO3uy38 pic.twitter.com/B7cXuaseXq — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 20, 2023

Nolan has been asked about Bond numerous times over the years. Back in 2014, while promoting “Interstellar,” he was asked about 007 in an interview with The Daily Beast. “I love James Bond and I’ve talked with the producers over the years, but nothing’s ever worked out,” he revealed at the time. “They do a great job—they don’t need me right now, and Sam [Mendes] is an extraordinary talent. I will absolutely be first in line to see the next Bond film as I have been for all of them.”

Mendes helped reignite the Bond franchise with “Skyfall” and was also the director on “Spectre.” Cary Jojo Fukunaga stepped in to direct “No Time to Die,” the final film in Craig’s run as the secret agent. That movie ended a bit controversial for Bond fans, as the suave operative sacrificed his own life to save his loved ones. It’s the first time in the history of the franchise that a Bond movie ended with the character’s death.

Nolan’s latest film is “Oppenheimer.” The three-hour epic has generated some of the best reviews of his acclaimed career and seems all but assured of factoring heavily into the 2024 Oscars race. It’s out on Friday.

PREDICT the 2024 Oscar nominees through January 23

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions