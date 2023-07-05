Cillian Murphy movies ranked: 10 greatest films worst to best

Cillian Murphy is a man of many faces, an actor who is as comfortable facing off against giant insects as he is creating an atomic bomb.

A renowned theater actor in Ireland, Murphy made his first major screen appearance in 2001’s “Disco Pigs,” the film version of a play in which he had starred on stage. His film career grew to include genre work in science fiction (“Sunshine”), thrillers (“Red Eye”) and horror (“28 Days Later,” “A Quiet Place Part II”). Throughout his career, Murphy has balso balanced his more commercial films with such acclaimed indies as “The Party,” “The Wind That Shakes the Barley” and “Breakfast on Pluto” for which he earned a Golden Globe nomination.

Murphy’s most fruitful collaboration, however, has been with acclaimed filmmaker Christopher Nolan, with whom Murphy has made five previous film appearances — major supporting roles in “Batman Begins” (2005) and “Inception” (2010), as well as cameos in 2008’s “The Dark Knight,” 2012’s “The Dark Knight Rises” and “Dunkirk” (2017). His sixth collaboration is the title role in Nolan’s 2023 “Oppenheimer.”

Ahead of the release of “Oppenheimer,” let’s raise a glass and pour through the Top 10 Cillian Murphy movies ranked, from worst to best. Scroll through our gallery above or click here for direct access.

One of the most critically acclaimed horror films of the 2020s is “28 Days Later,” directed by Danny Boyle. It stars Murphy as Jim, a bicycle courier who suddenly awakens from a coma to find the world his been taken over by an aggressive virus that has caused a chaotic breakdown in society. Shocked and bewildered at what has happened, an emotionally wrecked Murphy is the audience’s guide through this mad world as he tries desperately to do anything to survive. As acclaimed as the film was upon its release in 2002, “28 Days Later” has taken on even greater meaning today after the recent viral ravages of COVID-19, and Murphy is key to the film’s emotional impact.

