Cillian Murphy (‘Oppenheimer’) surpasses Leonardo DiCaprio (‘Killers of the Flower Moon’) as Oscars front-runner

We recently reported that “Oppenheimer” moved ahead of “Killers of the Flower Moon” in our Experts’ Oscar predictions for Best Picture. Well, it seems a rising tide lifts all boats because now the star of “Oppenheimer,” Cillian Murphy, has risen to the top of our Best Actor odds ahead of Leonardo DiCaprio (“Killers of the Flower Moon”). Scroll down to see our graph illustrating the current state of the race.

As of this writing Murphy and DiCaprio are dead-even at 4/1 odds, but things look different once you dig into the numbers. Of the 19 Expert journalists who have placed their bets thus far (with more to come as Oscar season progresses), 11 are betting on Murphy to prevail for his role as the title scientist who develops the atomic bomb. Compare that to six who say DiCaprio will prevail. Our All-Star Users say the same: 11 back Murphy, six predict DiCaprio. Gold Derby’s staff Editors have five betting on Murphy while surprisingly none currently anticipate a win for DiCaprio. The only predictions bloc where the consensus still favors DiCaprio is our Top 24 Users.

DiCaprio is already an Oscar favorite with seven nominations to his name. He finally won an overdue first Oscar seven years ago for “The Revenant,” so will there be any urgency to awarded him again now? Maybe not, but the Oscars often don’t mind giving repeat Oscars in quick succession. Sean Penn‘s two Best Actor Oscars for “Mystic River” and “Milk” were just five years apart. Daniel Day-Lewis‘s second and third Best Actor trophies for “There Will Be Blood” and “Lincoln” were also five years apart. And Frances McDormand‘s second and third Best Actress prizes for “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” and “Nomadland” were separated by just three years. DiCaprio certainly has achieved a high enough career stature to win again.

But Murphy is a respected actor with a long resume. This would be his first nomination, but that was also the case last year when Brendan Fraser finally got Oscar attention for “The Whale” and won on his first try. Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”) also won on his first try. So did Forest Whitaker (“The Last King of Scotland”), Matthew McConaughey (“Dallas Buyers Club”), and Eddie Redmayne (“The Theory of Everything”), each of whom, like Murphy, already had substantial career achievements racked up by the time they reached the Oscars stage.

So if this does turn out to be a race between the Oscars rookie and the Oscars veteran, which way do you think it’ll go?

