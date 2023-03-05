Cinema Audio Society Awards 2023: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User kolivieri13 for a great score of 83.33% when predicting the 2023 Cinema Audio Society Awards winners on Saturday. Our top scorer is actually tied with five other people but has the better point score of 2,333 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 1,000 people worldwide predicted these CAS champs with our top scorer getting five of six movie and TV categories correct. Winners at the Los Angeles ceremony included “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Better Call Saul” and “Only Murders in the Building.”

SEEour dozens of interviews with 2023 Oscar nominees

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Joyce Eng, Daniel Montgomery and Paul Sheehan are best at 66.67%. We then have a tie at 50.00% for Charles Bright, Rob Licuria, Christopher Rosen and myself. Following at 33.33% are Riley Chow, Denton Davidson, Marcus Dixon and Ray Richmond. See Editors’ scores.

In addition to Eng and Rosen, we had five other Experts predicting. Susan King (Gold Derby) and Matt Neglia (Next Best Picture) are tied at 66.67%. Tied at 50.00% are Tariq Khan (Fox TV) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby). Tim Gray (Variety) finishes at 16.67%. See Experts’ scores.

PREDICT the 2023 Oscar winners through March 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions