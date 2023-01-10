Cinema Audio Society Awards nominations: Best Sound Oscar frontrunner ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ plus …

Four of our five predicted Oscar nominees for Best Sound number among the contenders for the Cinema Audio Society Awards for sound mixing announced on Jan. 10. Oscar frontrunner “Top Gun: Maverick” reaped a bid as did its three closest competitors — “All Quiet on the Western Front,” “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Elvis.” The fifth nominee at the CAS is “The Batman,” which we have in 7th place on our Oscars chart behind “Babylon” and “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The upcoming Oscars mark the third year for the Best Sound category, which combines Best Sound Editing and Best Sound Mixing. The CAS honors the latter while the Motion Picture Sound Editors salute achievements in the former.

Last year four of the five CAS nominees — “Dune,” “No Time to Die,” “The Power of the Dog” and “West Side Story” — went on to contend at the Oscars. The fifth, “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” was bumped by “Belfast.” “Dune” was a double dipper.

Likewise in 2021, four of the five CAS contenders — “Greyhound,” “Mank,” “News of the World and “Sound of Metal” — reaped Oscar bids. The fifth, “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” was replace by “Soul,” which had contended in the animated race at the CAS Awards. “Sound of Metal” won with both groups.

This year’s CAS nominees for sound mixing in an animated feature are: “Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio,” “Lightyear,” “Minions: The Rise of Gru,” Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and “Turning Red.”

And the documentary feature contenders are: “Good Night Oppy,” “Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song,” “Louis Armstrong’s Black and Blues,” “Moonage Daydream” and “The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari.”

Historically, about two-thirds of the CAS nominees went on to vie for Best Sound Mixing at the Academy Awards. In 2020, “Ford v Ferrari” took top honors at these precursor prizes over two of its Oscar rivals for Best Sound Mixing — “Joker” and “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” — as well as “Rocketman” and “The Irishman.” The sound branch of the academy snubbed those latter two films in favor of “1917” and “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.” “Ford v Ferrari” won at the Oscars as well; historically, about half of the CSA champs went on to claim victory at the Academy Awards.

The 59th annual Cinema Audio Society Awards are on March 4.

