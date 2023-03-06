Cinematographers Awards 2023: Best prediction scores by our Editors and Users

Congratulations to our User RicosMama for an outstanding score of 83.33% when predicting the 2023 American Society of Cinematographers winners on Sunday. Our top scorer is actually tied with nine other people but has the better point score of 7,541 by using the two Super Bets (500 points each) wisely.

Almost 1,200 people worldwide predicted these cinematography champs with our top scorer getting five of six movie and TV categories correct. Winners at the Los Angeles ceremony included “Elvis,” “All That Breathes,” “The Old Man,” “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” and “Barry.”

You can see how your score compares to all others in our leaderboard rankings of all contestants, which also includes links to see each participant’s predictions. To see your own scores, go to the User menu in the top right corner of every page of Gold Derby when you’re signed in to the site. Use the drop down menu to go to “View Profile,” then look for the links to your “Award Show Scores.” Gold Derby must evaluate each potential winner’s eligibility as per our contest rules. If eligible, the first-place finisher receives a $100 Amazon gift card.

For our 11 Gold Derby Editors predicting, Marcus Dixon, Daniel Montgomery and Christopher Rosen are best at 66.67%. Denton Davidson and I are next at 50.00%. We then have a tie at 33.33% for Charles Bright, Riley Chow, Joyce Eng, Rob Licuria and Ray Richmond. Paul Sheehan is in the final slot at 16.67%. See Editors’ scores.

In addition to Eng and Rosen, we had nine other Experts predicting. Susan King (Gold Derby) and Anne Thompson (Indiewire) are tied at 50.00%. Tied at 33.33% are Clayton Davis (Variety), Tariq Khan (Fox TV) and Jazz Tangcay (Variety). Matt Neglia (Next Best Picture). Tim Gray (Variety), Sasha Stone (Awards Daily) and Susan Wloszczyna (Gold Derby) finish at 16.67%. See Experts’ scores.

