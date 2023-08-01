RSVP for Cinematography nominees panel on August 8: ‘Atlanta,’ ‘George and Tammy,’ ‘Cabinet of Curiosities,’ ‘Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, ‘The Old Man,’ ‘Schmigadoon’

Six TV cinematographers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards nominees. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Tuesday, August 8, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Joyce Eng and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

Atlanta (FX)

Synopsis: Earn and his cousin Alfred, based in Atlanta, try to make their way in the world through the rap scene. Along the way they come face-to-face with social and economic issues touching on race, relationships, poverty, status, and parenthood.

Bio: Christian Sprenger is a three-time Emmy nominee (winning twice) for “Atlanta” and previously for “GLOW” and “Station Eleven.” His career has included “The Last Man on Earth,” “What We Do in the Shadows” and “Reservation Dogs.”

George and Tammy (Showtime)

Synopsis: A look at the romance between famed country musicians George Jones and Tammy Wynette.

Bio: Igor Martinovic is an Emmy nominee for “George and Tammy” and previously for “What Happened Miss Simone?” and “House of Cards.” His career has included “Wallander,” “Nurse Jackie” and “The Night Of.”

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix)

Synopsis: Bizarre nightmares unfold in eight tales of terror in a visually stunning, spine-tingling horror collection curated by Guillermo del Toro.

Bio: Anastas N. Michos is an Emmy nominee for “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities.” His career has included “Man on the Moon,” “Texas Chainsaw,” “Black Nativity” and “This Is the Night.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Synopsis: After her husband leaves her, young mother of two Miriam “Midge” Maisel discovers that she has a talent for stand-up comedy.

Bio: M. David Mullen is a five-time Emmy nominee (winning twice) for “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.” His career has included “Akeelah and the Bee,” “Jennifer’s Body,” “United States of Tara” and “Extant.”

The Old Man (FX)

Synopsis: A retired CIA agent is hunted by both the agency he once worked for and his own nightmares, when an unknown man suddenly visits him after nearly three decades.

Bio: Sean Porter is an Emmy nominee for “The Old Man.” His career has included “20th Century Women,” “Green Book” and “The Greatest Beer Run Ever.”

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: The second season relocates the action to the gritty city of Schmicago and incorporates the darker, edgier themes of 1960s and ’70s musicals.

Bio: Jon Joffin is an Emmy nominee for “Schmigadoon!” and previously for “The Andromeda Strain.” His career has included “Beyond,” “Motherland,” “Titans” and “Star Trek: Picard.”

