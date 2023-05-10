RSVP for Cinematography panel on May 17: ‘The Bear,’ ‘Better Call Saul,’ ‘Black Bird,’ ‘Star Trek: Picard’

Four TV cinematographers will reveal secrets behind their projects when they join Gold Derby’s special “Meet the Experts” Q&A event with 2023 Emmy Awards contenders. They will participate in two video discussions to premiere on Wednesday, May 17, at 4:00 p.m. PT; 7:00 p.m. ET. We’ll have a one-on-one with our senior editor Christopher Rosen and a roundtable chat with all of the group together.

RSVP today to our entire ongoing contenders panel series by clicking here to book your free reservation. We’ll send you a reminder a few minutes before the start of the show.

The Bear (FX)

Synopsis: A young chef from the fine dining world returns to Chicago to run his family’s sandwich shop.

Bio: Andrew Wehde’s career has included “Eighth Grade,” “Grand Army” and “Night Sky.”

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Synopsis: The trials and tribulations of criminal lawyer Jimmy McGill in the years leading up to his fateful run-in with Walter White and Jesse Pinkman.

Bio: Marshall Adams is an Emmy nominee for “Servant.” Other projects have included “CSI: New York,” “Grimm” and “El Camino.”

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Synopsis: Jimmy Keene is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison but he cuts a deal with the FBI to befriend a suspected serial killer. Keene has to elicit a confession from Larry Hall to find the bodies of as many as eighteen women.

Bio: Natalie Kingston’s career has included videos for Billie Eilish, “Bathtubs Over Broadway” and “Shapeless.”

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

Synopsis: Follow-up series to Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Nemesis that centers on Jean-Luc Picard in the next chapter of his life.

Bio: Jon Joffin is an Emmy nominee for “The Andromeda Strain.” His career has included “Beyond,” “Motherland” and “Titans.”

PREDICT the 2023 Emmy nominees through July 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions