‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’s’ Claire Danes can claim an Emmy bookend to join this elite group

Claire Danes seems en route to her 10th Emmy nomination — and eighth for acting — for her turn on the FX limited series “Fleishman Is in Trouble.” Danes sits in second place in the Best Limited/TV Movie Supporting Actress odds, and a win would not only give her a fourth Emmy, but it would make her one of nine women to win both limited/TV movie acting categories.

A two-time Best Drama Actress champ for “Homeland,” Danes took home her first Emmy in Best Limited/TV Movie Actress for the HBO film “Temple Grandin” in 2010. She’s never been nominated in supporting for a limited series or TV movie, so “Fleishman” will represent the first chance she has to complete the set.

While the category names have undergone multiple changes over the years — including a period in the ’70s when the lead category was split into two before merging in 1979 — eight women have won each category at least once: Kim Stanley, Cicely Tyson, Vanessa Redgrave, Gena Rowlands, Judy Davis, Maggie Smith, Jessica Lange and Regina King. King is the true queen because she’s the only one with multiple victories in both categories, having won consecutive supporting trophies in 2015 and ’16 for “American Crime” and then lead for “Seven Seconds” in 2018 and “Watchmen” in 2020.

Danes has been the acting focus of “Fleishman’s” campaign — and with good reason. The actress plays Rachel Fleishman, who drops off her kids with her ex-husband, Toby (Jesse Eisenberg), one day and vanishes without a trace, leaving Toby confused and bitter. Danes’ showcase comes in the seventh episode, “Me-Time,” which reveals what happened to Rachel and her previously unknown childbirth trauma. The episode’s biggest — and loudest — moment is when Rachel, at a wellness resort, releases all her suppressed rage in a soul-piercing, primal scream, of which Danes only did one take.

Danes has already received Golden Globe and Critics Choice Awards nominations, which were “Fleishman’s” only nomination at both awards shows. She was snubbed by the Screen Actors Guild Awards, but that’s not a huge demerit since it’s tougher for supporting players to crack SAG’s single category that combines lead and supporting.

A supporting performer who did make the SAG lineup was Niecy Nash-Betts, who is in first place in the Emmy odds for her turn on “Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story,” which was an earlier release (September vs. November) and was a massive hit for Netflix. Nash-Betts, who’s seeking her fifth Emmy nomination, prevailed at Critics Choice, so she already has a win over Danes, but the Emmys is a totally different awards body.

But the race feels like it’s between those two — they’re the only ones with predictions to win. Rounding out the predicted lineup are Maria Bello (“Beef”), Olivia Colman (“Great Expectations”), Lena Headey (“White House Plumbers”), Cherry Jones (“Five Days at Memorial”) and Ashley Park (“Beef”).

