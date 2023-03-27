2023 CMT Music Awards narrow down Video of the Year to the final 6: Carrie Underwood, Morgan Wallen …

The CMT Music Awards announced their nominations three weeks ago including an initial 16 contenders for Video of the Year. After the first stage of voting, that list was narrowed down to six on March 27. The race will further be whittled down to its final three on April 2, the morning of the show. The final stage of voting will be conducted throughout the day of the ceremony until the ultimate winner is announced at the end of the night.

The six remaining nominees for Video of the Year are as follows:

Blake Shelton – “No Body”

Carrie Underwood – “Hate My Heart”

Cody Johnson – “Human”

HARDY feat. Lainey Wilson – “Wait in the Truck”

Kane Brown and Katelyn Brown – “Thank God”

Morgan Wallen – “You Proof”

Underwood is the most awarded artist in CMT history and the most awarded in Video of the Year. She has won the top prize for the last four years in a row and nine times total, so this year could bring her to double digits. Overall, Underwood has collected 25 awards from the country music fans who vote for these honors.

Shelton has won the award once before, for “I’ll Name the Dogs” in 2018. Kane and Katelyn Brown would be first-time winners as well as the first husband-and-wife duo to claim the award. Cody Johnson, HARDY, Lainey Wilson, and Morgan Wallen would also be first-time champs in the category. Can any of them challenge the long-reigning CMT queen?

The following 10 Video of the Year nominees, alas, do not move on to the next round of voting:

Ashley McBryde, Caylee Hammack, Brandy Clark and Pillbox Patti – “Bonfire At Tina’s”

Elle King feat. Dierks Bentley – “Worth A Shot”

Gabby Barrett – “Pick Me Up”

Jimmie Allen – “Down Home”

Keith Urban – “Wild Hearts”

Kelsea Ballerini – “HEARTFIRST”

Little Big Town – “Rich Man”

Luke Bryan – “Country On”

Luke Combs – “The Kind Of Love We Make”

Walker Hayes – “AA”

