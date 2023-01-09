Colin Farrell (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’): Is he a lock to win his 2nd Golden Globe?

Colin Farrell won his first ever Golden Globe for a Martin McDonagh film, “In Bruges” (2008). Now, 14 years later, it looks like he’s about to get his second Golden Globe for another McDonagh film, “The Banshees of Inisherin.” He’s the overwhelming favorite according to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users. But is he a lock?

Quite possibly, if our users are any indication. As of this writing he’s predicted to win Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor by more than 2,700 users; everyone else in the category is backed by fewer than 100 users apiece. For his tragicomic role as a man reeling from the loss of a friendship, he’s even farther ahead when you consider just the forecasts of our most elite pundits. He has rare unanimous support from everybody. All of the Expert journalists who we’ve surveyed from major media outlets are predicting him to win. So are all of the Editors who cover awards year-round for Gold Derby, all of the Top 24 Users who got the highest scores predicting the last televised Globe winners for film, and all of the All-Star Top 24 who got the highest scores predicting the last two televised Globe ceremonies.

It does seem like Farrell is the big fish in a small pond here. “Banshees” is the most nominated film at the Golden Globes with eight bids. And it’s the only film in Farrell’s category that’s nominated across the board for Best Film Comedy/Musical, Best Director, and Best Screenplay, showing abundant support from the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. And Farrell’s chief Oscar rivals, Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) and Austin Butler (“Elvis”), are over in the separate Best Actor category for dramatic performances.

If anyone can stop Farrell at the Globes, perhaps it will be one of the other nominees with corresponding Best Film noms: Daniel Craig (“Glass Onion“) or Diego Calva (“Babylon”). “Glass Onion” was a recent, high-profile hit with a lot of momentum at the time of voting, and Calva is the kind of breakthrough star-in-the-making that the Globes often like awarding, though that happens more often on the TV side. But if our odds hold true, the nomination will have to be their reward. Do you agree that Farrell is a virtual guarantee to win?

