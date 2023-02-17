BAFTA prediction: Colin Farrell (‘The Banshees of Inisherin’) will win Best Actor

In an Oscar season filled with rising stars, fairytale comebacks, and long overdue career recognition, some compelling narratives for nominees this year are flying under the radar among pundits, particularly in the Best Actor category. For many it’s a race between comeback king of the jungle Brendan Fraser (“The Whale”) and shimmying shooting star Austin Butler (“Elvis”). Both have taken home correlative precursor trophies; Fraser the Critics’ Choice champ and Butler the victor in the drama category at the Golden Globes.

However, another actor who also won a major precursor (the comedy category at the Globes), is Colin Farrell (“The Banshees of Inisherin”). This is his first Oscar bid but Farrell has shown versatility and constant reinvention over several decades. And with three lauded performances in the same year (“After Yang”, “The Batman”, “The Banshees of Inisherin”), this is his moment to shine.

After a glowing premiere at the Venice Film Festival, “The Banshees of Inisherin” became an awards juggernaut winning three Golden Globes and reaping nine Oscar nominations and 10 BAFTA bids. The British academy often rewards performers in movies made on that side of the pond. That could give Farrell a boost in the Best Actor race where he faces off against his four Oscar rivals plus newcomer Daryl McCormack (“Good Luck to You, Leo Grande”).

Think back to 2019: English rose Olivia Colman pulled off a win here for her scene-stealing turn in “The Favourite” over Glenn Close (“The Wife”). Like Farrell, Colman had won the comedy award at the Globe while Close had prevailed on the drama side and with the Critics Choice. Colman went on to win the Oscar.

Farrell is the clear frontrunner at the BAFTAs according to predictions made by our industry Experts, in-house team of Editors, elite users, and thousands of readers. A win here should propel him to the podium at the Academy Awards in three weeks. Each of the last eight BAFTA Best Actor champs has gone on to pick up an Oscar bookend.

PREDICTthe BAFTA Awards now

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?